COAL CITY — The Reed-Custer football team captured its fourth conference championship in school history, and first since 2008, defeating Coal City 58-14 on Friday night in Coaler Country. The 2022 Comets join the 1986, 2006, and 2008 teams as the only teams in school history to be crowned conference champions, with the previous three coming in the Interstate Eight Conference.

The win also keeps the Comets perfect record intact at 8-0 while the loss drops the Coalers record to 5-3 overall and 4-2 in the ICE conference.

“Goal number one is accomplished,” said Reed-Custer coach Gavin Johnston of the conference title. “It’s never an easy task in our conference.

