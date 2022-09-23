PEOTONE — Prior to the start of last fall's prep football season, the Reed-Custer football team had never started a season with a 5-0 record.

After Friday's 41-0 win at Peotone, the Comets have now done it twice in a row.

Jake McPherson and Lucas Foote each accounted for three touchdowns and the Comets outgained Peotone 485-49 in total yards in a win that improved the Comets standing to 5-0 and 3-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference, qualifying them for their seventh playoff appearance in program history.

