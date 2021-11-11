Class 2A
(13)Bishop McNamara (7-4) at (1)Wilmington (11-0)
Game time: 5 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: Bishop McNamara — WR/DB Jaxson Roberts, TE/DE Michael O’Connor; Wilmington — RB/DB Jacob Friddle, RB/DB Colin James
Preview: There were nearly as many different cliches to begin this preview with as these two programs have playoff appearances, but to be honest, no words properly can explain how ready the area is for this matchup to take place.
Sophomores Tony Phillips and Jaydon Wright have combined for nine of the 12 postseason touchdowns McNamara has scored, with Brady Bertrand throwing the other three to Colton Provost. Save for a Wright scoop-and-score on defense last week, those sophomore scores all have come in a power running game that gets even stronger when Mel Hay is inserted as a power back, and O’Connor and Sean Storer will look for extra leverage at tight end. Just when opposing defenses bite too hard on the run, the play action pass behind the defense has perhaps been the biggest gamechanger for the Irish on their late-season push.
The offense has been largely great as of late, but the Wildcats will provide a much stricter defensive challenge, allowing just 8.6 points per game. That’s thanks in large part to a front seven (and sometimes eight) that flows well and shows great pursuit from all over the field, and Friddle’s got enough size and speed to give Provost a great matchup in the secondary. Along with Allan Richards leading a linebacking unit that embraces physicality, this matchup is a heavenly one for prep football enthusiasts.
On the other side of the ball, the ‘Cats have shown to be running their signature double-wing just about as well as they ever have. The offensive linemen have quick feet and even quicker hands, and those paws pack mean punches behind them as well. They’ve paved the way for James and Friddle to become two of the most effective runners in the state, and that effectiveness, paired with efficiency, can keep the ball away from a stable of Irish backs that do have big-play ability.
The Irish defense has faced a wishbone team in Knoxville and spread run team in Erie-Prophetstown, with the Wildcats’ look providing a mix of the physical style of the former and the guard-pulling, misdirection-loving looks of the latter. Roberts, whose 82 total tackles lead the team, has been instrumental in cleaning plays up in the box from the secondary, and he likely will spend a lot more time up front against the Wildcats on Saturday.
Pick: I’ve mentioned a couple times lately on our Game Night radio broadcasts some of the zany occurrences down the season’s stretch for the Irish have given off a vibe of destiny for Coach Zinanni in his final season. But they’re visiting a Wilmington team that hasn’t lost at all since 2019 and not at home since 2018. It’s impossible to pick against a group of kids that hasn’t experienced losing at the varsity level. Wilmington 24, Bishop McNamara 21
Class 3A
(4)Reed-Custer (10-1) at (1)Byron (11-0)
Game time: 2 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: QB/DB Jake McPherson, RB/LB Elliot Cassem
Preview: The Comets already have had their best season in program history, but complacency is the last thing on their minds as they get ready to play what immediately will be the biggest game they ever have had as soon as it starts. McPherson, the leader of the offense, is the Lil Wayne to Cassem’s Drake, as he can dance past defenders or go toe-to-toe with them. The pair has gone diamond, giving the offense the different looks necessary to go toe-to-toe with a Byron team that’s the Jay-Z of the Class 3A field, consistently at the top year after year.
The Tigers ran for more than 400 yards in their three-touchdown win against Lisle last weekend, and while most ground-heavy teams appreciate the time of possession advantage that comes with that style, Byron doesn’t mind zipping up and down the field with its running backs. This Comets defense hasn’t allowed a double-digit offensive outing since its lone loss of the season to Wilmington on Oct. 1 and also will be given its stiffest test since then.
Pick: The trip to the Rockford area will give the Comets plenty of time to envision a trip to next weekend’s semifinals. But first, they’ll have to get past one of the favorites in the field Saturday. They can. Reed-Custer 35, Byron 28
Class 5A
(5)Marion (10-1) at (1)Kankakee (11-0)
Game time: 3 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: RB/WR Karson King, OL Malik Dozier
Preview: The Kays’ players, staff and supporters alike all have noticed an auspicious aura in the air this autumn, and the state of Illinois certainly has smelled what the Kays are cooking. They’ve been as rock solid in all three phases of the game as perhaps any Kankakee team ever has — that’s obvious. But what’s led this Kays team to the next level is the discipline, whether that has been cleaning up penalties, not burning timeouts because there’s a man missing on the punt team or just simply finding that extra gear when it’s needed. The bigger the stage, the better the performance from this Kays team, as evidenced by nonconference tests early, the annual battle with Crete-Monee at the end of the regular season, and a pair of playoff blowouts through the first two rounds.
The next test is a Wildcats team averaging 43.8 points per game, led by gunslinger Evan Noelle’s 2,251 passing yards and 26-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The Dark Side defense is ready to embrace that challenge, with Jyaire Hill leading a secondary that’s clamped just about every offense it’s seen this season, and King’s versatility on offense is really the X-factor for a unit that wouldn’t be able to light off any of its fireworks without Dozier anchoring the line.
Pick: These kids already have given the community a run to remember forever, and if things stay the course, that run has a great chance of continuing into the semifinals. Kankakee 31, Marion 21
