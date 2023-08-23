2023 Outlook
Head Coach: Wayne Walker (8th season)
Career Record: 25-37
Conference: Vermilion Valley
Last Playoff: Class 2A First Round, 2021
Best Playoff: Class 2A Semifinalist, 1991
2022 Record: 3-6
2023 Schedule
8/25 Oakwood 7 p.m.
9/1 @Central 7 p.m.
9/8 @Westville 7 p.m.
9/15 Hoopeston 7 p.m.
9/22 Iroquois West 7 p.m.
9/29 Salt Fork 7 p.m.
10/7 @Bismarck-Henning 1 p.m.
10/13 Watseka 7 p.m.
10/20 @Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7 p.m.
Last season few, if any, Vermilion Valley Football Conference teams leaned on more underclassmen (23), including crucial positions like quarterback, wide receiver and defensive line more than Momence.
Having finished the 2022 season with a 3-6 record Momence suffered more woes than most primarily due to its inexperience up and down the starting lineup. At the same time, with the return of most key contributors, outside of dual-threat quarterback Kud’de Bertram — who split time under center with Erick Castillo last year — Momence feels like the all experienced gained from last season will greatly benefit the younger guys who are primed to become the veteran leaders.
“I think there’s a lot of optimism coming into this season after finishing 3-6 last season,” head coach Wayne Walker said. “I think the kids know what they have to correct [from last year] with their offseason work and their dedication to the weight room…we’ve also had some kids speak up in leadership roles too and so that’s been good to see.”
With Bertram out of the picture and Castillo set to take the spot on a full-time basis as a sophomore this season the team is confident in becoming a more balanced offense between passing and toting the rock to the likes of returning running back Terence Autman and utility junior Marchello Draine, whose 412 receiving yards a year ago are the most for any returning area player.
“Castillo’s work ethic is up there with what it should be as a quarterback,” Walker said. “The kids see what he does and it rubs off on the other kids, I believe.
“What Castillo is going to be able to provide for us is going to be different from what Kud’de [Bertram] did,” Walker added. “Bertram was a little bit more of a running threat while throwing too, but Castillo is either going to be more balanced or more involved in the passing game by going to the air a bit more.”
Castillo’s passing game will rely heavily on his connection with junior wideout Brogan Halpin, who totaled 21 receptions and 305 yards in limited varsity action last year as a sophomore, particularly as Draine figures to see more backfield action.
Halpin’s production last season mostly came in the second half of last season when Castillo took over for Bertram and quickly became Castillo’s favorite target.
“Brogan was a great receiver for us last season and so he is one of my favorite targets,” Castillo said. “I just have to keep getting him the ball and letting him make big plays.”
As confident as coach Walker is about his offense’s ability to put up points, he did note that the main factor in the team’s ability to return to the playoffs for the first time in two years will reside on his defense.
The three main guys that will expect to limit its opponents from scoring will reside on senior inside linebacker Dom Brucato, defensive back Damon Cox and junior defensive lineman Nick Charbonnneau, who returns as the team’s leading tackler with 41 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss last season.
“The key for us to get back to the playoffs will be to let less points up on defense,” Walker said. “I think that’s what we struggled with the past couple of years.
“We have to limit that because I think our offense can score and so we’ve been focusing on turnovers and our pursuit to the ball.”
— Cody Smith
Quick Hits
Marchello Draine | Junior | RB/WR/DB
Favorite movie: Love & Basketball
First purchase after the lottery: Sports car
Favorite pizza topping: Sausage
Favorite videogame console: PlayStation 4
Gatorade or Powerade: Gatorade
Favorite candy: Starburst