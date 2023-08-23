2023 Outlook
Head Coach: Brian Spooner (29th season)
Career Record: 190-111, 176-86 at Central
Conference: Vermilion Valley
Last Playoff: Class 2A First Round, 2022
Best Playoff: Class 2A Semifinalist, 2012
2022 Record: 6-4
2023 Schedule
8/26 @Bismarck-Henning 7 p.m.
9/1 Momence 7 p.m.
9/8 Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7 p.m.
9/15 Oakwood 7 p.m.
9/22 @Watseka 7 p.m.
9/29 @Westville 7 p.m.
10/6 Hoopeston 7 p.m.
10/13 @Iroquois West 7 p.m.
10/20 @Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Comets set to return to a more balanced offensive attack
This year’s Central team will look a little different compared to the air raid attack Comet fans have been accustomed to seeing over the last couple of seasons, thanks to the elite quarterback talents of 2021 graduate Jay Lemenager and 2023 graduate Luke Shoven, but the Comets still have their sights set on a seventh consecutive playoff appearance and 15 playoff trips in the last 16 postseasons.
Between losing Shoven, as well as most of his longtime starters, including skilled wideouts Matthew Luhrsen and Tristan Schmidt and running back Jayce Meier, from last season, Central head coach Brian Spooner is set to lead an inexperienced varsity squad that features a total of 29 players on his roster for the first time in a long time.
“The next group has to step up and be ready to go,” Spooner said. “We did have a really talented group last year and lost a lot of key components, and so coming into this season we don’t really have a lot of experience.
“That’s our biggest Achilles heal right now.”
With junior quarterback Aidan Podowicz set to take command of the offense as the team’s starting quarterback, the Comets plan to revert back to a more balanced attack that will feature a heavier dose of run plays. A crowded backfield featuring senior Ethan Faulkner, junior Cooper Moyer and shifty sophomores Derrek Rodriguez and Evan Cox will see plenty of backs get plenty of run.
“We are going to kind of emphasize our offense kind of like it was prior to Jay Lemenager and Luke Shoven being our quarterbacks,” Spooner said. “Before those guys, we were pretty much, not a 100% ground and pound, but we did run the ball a lot and we had a lot of success doing that…we are basically going to kind of go back to how we played five-six years ago.”
Luckily for Podowicz, who will get his first varsity action under center after having missed all of his sophomore season due to an injury, the 5-foot-7 130-pound signal caller will have three returning offensive lineman — Logan Fritz, Chase Fieleke and Xavier McCorkle — to give him much-needed protection in order to have time to get the ball to his top returning playmakers in Maddex Miner (WR) and Gavin McKee (WR).
“It’s very important to set the tone on the line of scrimmage with a new starting quarterback,” senior lineman Fritz said. “We’ve got a young quarterback, but our offensive line is pretty old, with four seniors on our line.
“We have to set the tone up front and keep our quarterback safe.”
Much like its offense, Central will rely on the handful of returning seniors like Fieleke, Fritz, McCorkle, Camden Gerdes and sophomore Brody O’Connor, who saw some varsity action as a freshman playing middle linebacker, to help its new defensive varsity players get acclimated quickly.
“Before the first day of practice I took all the seniors into our conference room and asked them what their goals are and what they want to accomplish this year,” Spooner said. “Every one of them almost simultaneously said ‘We want to make the playoffs’ and I said all right I think that’s an obtainable goal, but you are going to have to work for it because nobody is going to give it to you.”
If Spooner’s inexperienced squad can come together quickly on the fly then he believes a third-straight playoff berth is possible as well as remaining in the top half of the VVC.
— Cody Smith
Quick Hits
Xavier McCorkle | Senior | OL/LB
Hero or villain: Villain
Dress up or dress down: Dress down
Most-used phone app: YouTube
Favorite movie character: Batman
Funniest teammate: Cooper Moyer
Watch the movie or read the book: Read the book