2023 Outlook Head Coach: Francis Loughran (3rd season) Career Record: 13-8 Conference: Illinois Central Eight Last Playoff: Class 4A Second Round, 2022 Best Playoff: Class 2A State Champions, 1993 2022 Record: 7-4 2023 Schedule 8/25 Morris 7 p.m. 9/1 Canton 7 p.m. 9/8 Streator 7 p.m. 9/15 @Lisle 7 p.m. 9/22 Peotone 7 p.m. 9/29 @Reed-Custer 7 p.m. 10/6 Wilmington 7 p.m. 10/13 @Herscher 7 p.m. 10/20 @Manteno 7 p.m. Coalers continue to build momentum The Coal City Coalers have made the playoffs 33 times in program history, including 11-straight postseasons and each of the first two seasons Francis Loughran has been at the helm. Last year, Loughran won his first playoff game as the Coal City head coach and will look to build off that momentum in 2023 with a strong returning core surrounded by a participation turnout that’s blown the third-year head coach away. “We’ve been pretty pleased with the turnout and effort so far,” Loughran said. “We’re focused on having a steady progression right now but we’ve already seen a lot of improvement already at every level.” Defensively, where it often starts in Coaler territory, the team returns a trio of starting linebackers — Austin Davy, Gavin Carpenter, and Tanner Phillips — along with three-year starter Jim Feeney at defensive back. Creide Skubic will also be back and playing all over the field as a hybrid linebacker-safety. “It’s flip-flopped from last year where we had all our defensive lineman back and those linebackers were brand new,” Loughran said. “Now it’s the opposite. Now those guys are in leadership roles.” TJ Babcock and Buddy Widlowski spot-started games last year and return with experience to help bolster an already-seasoned defensive core. Seniors Tanner Wallace and Ethan Hennings are in the mix for defensive line rotation along with junior Al Waliczek and some underclassmen who will get early chances to keep a spot atop the depth chart. “We need to play assignment football and limit the big plays to help our offense out — our special teams are an extension of that,” Loughran said. “You’ll see a lot of the same faces from our defense on special teams.” Offensively, Landin Benson is back as the area’s second-returning 11-man rusher after piling up 967 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns in his sophomore campaign. “He had a great season and didn’t look like a sophomore at all last year,” Loughran said. “It’s no secret we’re expecting big things from him this year but we also have a number of skill players that can contribute.” Carpenter saw a plethora of backfield action a year ago while Widlowski will share some carries as well. A three-headed quarterback competition between Babcock, Skubic and Zander Meents has lingered through the summer, with the two who don’t end up under center still figuring to find ways to contribute offensively. Feeney, Stephen Byers and junior Gardner-South Wilmington transfer Gabe McHugh look to be the top receiving targets for whichever quarterback wins the job. As the Coalers march towards their 34th playoff appearance, and potentially more, Loughran knows that while the program has plenty of pedigree, that all goes out the window as soon as the season begins against arch rival Morris before a matchup with Canton precedes Illinois Central Eight play. “We’re very fortunate with the history of the program that playoffs, conference championships, things like that, are always on the table, but we also know we have a tough schedule,” Loughran said. “... We have to bring it each and every week.” — Matt Russell Quick HitS Luke Nolan | Senior | OL/DL Favorite teacher: Coach Loughran Favorite junk food: Chocolate chip ice cream Funniest teammate: Layne Cuddy Favorite sports moment: Playing against Morris Dream job: Pipefitter Go-to karaoke song: Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy) by Big and Rich
FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Coalers continue to build momentum
- Matt Russell | Special to the Daily Journal
