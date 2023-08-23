2023 Outlook
Head Coach: Apostolos Tsiamas (9th season)
Career Record: 39-34
Conference: Illinois Central Eight
Last Playoff: Class 3A First Round, 2022
Best Playoff: Class 3A Second Round, 2017
2022 Record: 5-5
2023 Schedule
8/25 Rantoul 7 p.m.
8/31 @Sandwich 6:30 p.m.
9/8 @Reed-Custer 7 p.m.
9/15 Wilmington 7 p.m.
9/22 @Coal City 7 p.m.
9/29 Manteno 7 p.m.
10/6 @Streator 7 p.m.
10/13 Lisle 7 p.m.
10/20 @Herscher 7 p.m.
Blue Devils determined for breakthrough season
Peotone hasn’t had trouble getting off the great starts over the past half decade. Having won their opening three games five out of the last six seasons, with the latest two helping earn back-to-back playoff berths for the first time since the 2013-14 season, the Blue Devils have somehow found themselves tailing off during the back half of the past few seasons, leading to 5-5 records in each of those playoff-bound seasons and three-straight first round exits.
The inability to consistently and continually “stack days” until season’s end has left Peotone head coach Apostolos “Tolly” Tsiamas to adapt a new team motto this season in order to help keep his squad focused on continually getting better and never being satisfied with where they’re at, which is something he hopes will help his team break .500% for the first time since before COVID-19 struck the nation.
“‘Beat yesterday’ is kind of our thing this season,” Tsiamas said. “I saw it on a T-shirt at one of my kids’ football games and I thought it was awesome.
“... We’ve always started off strong and then we kind of level off it seems like, so we need to find a way to keep improving.”
In order to break through its barrier of five wins a year and possibly make some real noise this postseason, Peotone will reside heavily on the shoulders of new personnel after the Blue Devils’ starting quarterback James Kuypers, top running backs Dylan Sroka and Dawson Piper, as well as numerous defensive starters, were lost to graduation.
First-year junior starting quarterback Ruben Velasco is set to take over under center in the Blue Devils’ double-wing offense, where he will look to feature his top talents like returning junior running back Chase Rivera, last year’s leading receiver Rorey Hart (167 yards) and standout newcomer Jayden Rodriguez.
Velasco’s 6-foot-2 presence, along with his abilities to protect the football and throw a solid deep ball off the play action game, are things Tsiamas has been impressed about this summer.
“We did lose some nice pieces from last year, but Ruben Velasco at quarterback this year for us, as far as the summer goes, has done a phenomenal job for us,” Tsiamas said. “I think he’s going to do a really good job running this offense and he’ll give us an element that we maybe really didn’t have the last few years.
“... We’ve got some holes that we have to fill from last year, but we’ve got some juniors that are anxious to fill those roles.”
As confident at Tsiamas is in Velasco to take command of the offensive side of the ball, the ninth-year head coach understands his teams success will come down to how well his defense holds up.
Senior defensive lineman Landen Hamm and junior defensive end Evan Lonard will be the prime candidates to set the tone in the trenches, while Hart and Rodriguez will hold down the middle of the field as the team’s top outside linebackers. The Blue Devils will also lean on the athleticism of Chris Pagliarulo and Hart to shut down opposing top offensive threats in the secondary.
“We are who we are offensively,” Tsiamas said. “Where I need to see us take the next step is defensively.
“If we can do that then maybe we can get over that 5-4 hurdle.”
— Cody Smith
Quick Hits
Rorey Hart | Junior | WR
Celebrity crush: Ariana Grande
Funniest coach: Coach Tommy Goutis
Best pizza topping: Sausage/Pepperoni
Favorite videogame: Grand Theft Auto
Favorite drink: Water