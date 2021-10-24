After COVID-19 led to the postponement of last fall's season to a shortened spring season, the IHSA and I8FA football playoffs will resume this weekend, and 10 area schools have found themselves in the respective fields.
Undefeated Kays head of the 5A pack
Less than 24 hours removed from finishing their first undefeated regular season since 1990, one that ended with the program's first-ever Southland Athletic Conference title, Kankakee was revealed as the top seed in the Class 5A field, taking the one-seed in the south bracket.
The Kays will have a first-round matchup with 16-seed Carbondale, who finished the season at 5-4. The two teams will meet in Kankakee at 3 p.m. Saturday.
"We plan on keeping [our] focus by taking this one week at a time and not getting big-headed," Kays quarterback Tomele Staples said. "We love the target that comes with being ranked at the top, because we know it’s a result of all the work we’ve put into this."
Class 2A field loaded with area prestige
Similarly to how Kankakee slid into the Class 5A field after spending the season projected as a Class 6A team, Wilmington slid down a class, moving from 3A to 2A.
And like the Kays, the Wildcats are a top seed after an undefeated record that resulted in a conference championship. The Illinois Central Eight champions will open their run when they host (16)Julian at 6 p.m. Saturday.
"We paid close attention to if we were in 2A or 3A but it doesn't matter which [class] we're in," Wildcats senior tight end, linebacker and kicker Allan Richards said. "We still get to play ball and have fun, which is what matters."
Wilmington and head coach Jeff Reents are just one of three local schools led by hall-of-fame coaches in the 2A field. Central (6-3), headed by Brian Spooner, drew a 12-seed in the northern bracket, where it will visit (5)Erie-Prophetstown at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Comets ended their season strong, topping Vermilion Valley Football Association foe Momence 32-8 to avoid a lower seed in the first round. Senior offensive lineman and linebacker Dallas Rodriguez said watching a largely young team grow as the year has gone on has been a pleasure.
"I'm so proud of everyone on this team," Rodriguez said. "As a team we're feeling confident after this past win going into the playoffs, and we're super excited and pumped up."
Joining the Comets in a quad of the northern portion of the 2A field is Bishop McNamara, who won four of its last five games to earn a 13-seed with a 5-4 record in hall-of-fame coach Rich Zinanni's final season. The Fightin' Irish will visit (4)Knoxville at 1 p.m. Saturday.
"It was our drive and dedication that got us to where we stand today," senior wide receiver and defensive back Colton Provost said. "Our work ethic and intensity given every day, on and off the field, to push each other really made an impact in this last game (a 54-14 win at Riverside-Brookfield) and we plan to keep that effort up as time progresses."
Also in the Class 2A field is Momence, who won the northern division of the VVFA and will be the 11-seed in the northern bracket, set to visit (6)Tremont at 2 p.m. Saturday.
"I feel great — this is what we've been working for since the beginning in the spring and it feels great for the seniors to get in the playoffs," senior quarterback Kud'de Bertram said.
ICE represented in 3A, 4A fields
One of the most intriguing first-round matchups in the Class 3A field features two Illinois Central Eight Conference teams that will meet in Braidwood at 7 p.m. Friday night.
Reed-Custer, who is making its first playoff appearance since 2009 after an 8-1 fall, will be the four-seed in the north, taking on 13-seed Peotone, who enters the field at 5-4. The Comets topped the Blue Devils 42-6 during their regular season meeting, but Blue Devils senior offensive and defensive lineman Austin Massat said he and his teammates are eager for their second chance.
"[My teammates and I] are fired up; we're ready to get some revenge," Massat said. "We're just gonna lay it all out on the field and give it everything we've got."
In the Class 4A playoffs, Coal City, who finished the year 6-3, will be the nine-seed in the northern bracket, opening the postseason with a 7:30 p.m. game at (8)Wheaton Academy.
Raiders return to the field
Iroquois West snapped the area's longest playoff drought after finishing the year 7-2 to make the program's first playoff appearance since 2006. It's the 12th time the Raiders have made the playoffs since their program's inception in 1986, but just their third appearance in the Class 1A field.
The Raiders, seeded eighth in the northern bracket, host (9)Monmouth United at 1 p.m. in a game Illinois-bound senior offensive and defensive lineman Clayton Leonard said the Raiders are eager to make a statement in.
"We're excited to be back where we belong," Leonard said. "Now it's time to show everyone how good this Raider football team is."
Bearcats begin journey for third-straight I8FA title appearance
Milford-Cissna Park is one of the hottest teams in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association, winning its last five games by a combined 272-108 margin. But if the Bearcats, the first-ever I8FA state champions, want to make a third-straight appearance in the championship game, they'll have to do so by taking their toughest road yet.
The Bearcats, who finished the season 6-3, are seeded eighth in the 16-team field. They will host (9)Pawnee at 2 p.m. Saturday.
"From the start of this season, we all felt that there was so much more that could come out of this team," Bearcats senior offensive and defensive lineman Kaiden Clingenpeel said. "Now, going into the playoffs with a five-game winnings streak, and having all of this hype behind us, has changed how everyone looks at our program and how hard we've taken every snap.
"I feel everyone in the state will see a completely different M-CP team in the postseason compare to the beginning of the year."
