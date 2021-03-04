For the first time in more than a year, prep football has made its official return to Illinois gridirons.
Thousands of athletes across the state buckled their chinstraps, as coaches worked on the tunes of their whistles for the first time since November 2019, when the Illinois High School Association football season opened with the first day of official practice Wednesday.
“It’s tough, but the good part is there is light at the end of the tunnel this time,” said Kankakee football coach Derek Hart. “The whole time we didn’t know if we would end up playing or not, so now that we got the official green light it makes it a lot easier with everything knowing there’s a game here in a couple weeks.”
While it felt familiar for players and coaches to get back on the practice field, there was a difference in the air, as the faint signs of a hopefully early spring replaced the usual dog days of summer that accompany the start of the football season. For Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Mike Kohl, the biggest difference with that change is getting players back into a familiar routine and schedule.
“I think the biggest thing is our kids haven’t had a routine without sports this year,” Kohl said. “A lot of our football players haven’t played in a long time, and so they are trying to work on changing up their mindset in their own schedules. … So, the challenge is trying to get back in routine and get these kids back focused.”
Being that IHSA sports were in question several times this season, student-athletes across Illinois have had to adjust to the quick turnaround between sports seasons, with the most busy times coming at the beginning and end of the football season.
Most local schools have multi-sport athletes who play sports such as basketball and football or football and baseball, and because those seasons overlap for about two weeks, schools have had to share their athletes with a precaution to make sure they are not overwhelmed.
“The biggest key is to make sure these kids are healthy,” Kohl said. “We can’t let these kids run ragged with all these different sports going on at the same time. We’ve got to make sure we keep them healthy and keep a balance with all these sports going on.”
The passion to be able to compete in multiple sports this season with quick turnarounds doesn’t seem too much of a concern to some area athletes such as Jay Lemenager, who began his football season Wednesday with plenty of basketball to go and will prepare for the baseball season before hanging up his shoulder pads.
“It’s tough and tiring, but we all want to play sports,” Lemenager said. “So, I think we’re more just excited to get back playing sports instead of thinking [about] how hard and physically tiring it is juggling multiple sports at a time.”
Some area teams already have decided to simplify their playbooks because some of their players will have to miss certain practices because of basketball games or other IHSA sports.
“We may cut stuff down so that we aren’t quite as involved,” said Bishop McNamara coach Rich Zinanni. “We won’t get real deep in our offensive or defensive playbook since some of our kids are still playing winter sports.”
Another huge concern has been the weather, as no one knows how long the winter could linger. However, even with some snow on the sidelines Wednesday, local coaches seem to believe as long as there is no extreme rain or snow in the next couple of weeks, this season should be good to go as if it was in the fall.
“If we don’t get any rain or snow between now and our first game, I have no problem playing games at home,” Zinanni said. “I think it would be great.”
As for the COVID-19 guidelines, teams have seemed to master them all during previous practices and contact days to the point they no longer are an issue in terms of running a smooth practice.
“I think we pretty much got the COVID-19 regulations down as far as checking temperatures and checking guys in,” Kohl said. “We put face masks on our helmets tonight so there is a lot of adjustments to do, and we are trying to figure how that looks on the sidelines of the games.”
The next two weeks will be for coaches to find out who’s “got next” in terms of the younger players trying to make a name for themselves on the varsity roster. A lot of teams have gotten a bunch of new players this season, which is why coaches are trying to find out what their skill set without contact days earlier this season.
“I think the biggest challenge for us, and I’m assuming other schools, is that we have a lot of new kids and haven’t really had a lot of contact or walkthroughs in our summer and fall stuff,” Zinanni said. “We haven’t had any real one-on-ones to find our who the new hitters are. … We have kids we really like, but we haven’t seen them play, so we [have] to find out what we have with the new kids.”
The first date for football games is March 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.