PEOTONE — Peotone has shown early on this season that its running game is one of the best in the area. And the Blue Devils proved it in their Illinois Central Eight Conference opener, as they ran for over 250 yards for the third-straight game on their way to a 31-8 victory over Reed-Custer.
The Blue Devils improved to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in ICE play. Reed-Custer fell to 1-2 on the season and 0-1 in ICE play.
Peotone coach Apostolos Tsiamas said his team didn’t play the cleanest game, but a win is a win.
“We didn’t play our best game tonight and I thought we left some things out there,” Tsiamas said. “But in the grand scheme of things, we’re 3-0 and that’s right where we want to be.”
The Blue Devils marched down the field on a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive to open up the game and chewed up eight minutes and eleven seconds of the clock before Sam Biedron capped the drive off with a 15-yard touchdown to give the Blue Devils the early lead.
Reed-Custer had some success as well on its opening drive, handing the ball off to sophomore running back Elliot Cassem for a combined 29 yards on the first three plays, but the drive eventually stalled and Peotone took over on downs.
The Blue Devils continued the churn away the clock on their second possession, methodically moving the ball 87 yards on 13 plays over seven minutes before Ben Balmer plowed in the end zone from five yards out to extend the lead to 14-0.
“We ran power right, but the tackle gaps were clogged up,” Balmer said. “I bounced outside and just hit it from there.”
Reed-Custer went three-and-out on their second possession, quickly giving the ball back to Peotone.
And the Blue Devils once again moved the ball continuously on the Comets, stretching out 11 plays and eating up more clock before Nate Rivera kicked a 34-yard field goal to make the score 17-0 with only 1:31 left in the half.
The Blue Devils dominated the time of possession in the first half, limiting the Comets to just ten total plays of offense.
Peotone lineman Tyler Hendricker recovered a fumble on the Comets third offensive play from scrimmage to give the Blue Devils possession on Reed-Custer’s 20-yard line.
Balmer took the first play from scrimmage 20 yards for a touchdown to give Peotone a 24-0 lead less than two minutes into the third quarter.
“We ran sweep right, and my tackle and tight end did a great job at the point of contact,” Balmer said. “I only had to make one move, and I was gone.”
The Comets didn’t surrender. Instead, they put together their best drive of the game on an eight-play, 81-yard scoring drive. Sophomore quarterback Dylan Garrelts found paydirt on a 10-yard run to cut the lead to 24-8.
“We were just trying to get something going,” Garrelts said. “We were pretty dry in the first half.”
“I faked a handoff and went off the right end and got in the endzone and gave us a spark.”
The Comets threatened to score again in the third quarter but came up one yard short on fourth down inside the Peotone 25. Reed-Custer ran more plays in the third quarter (15) than they did the first, second and third quarters combined (12).
“I’m proud of our kids for not giving up,” said Reed-Custer coach Gavin Johnston. “Past teams have sometimes given up after being down three scores.
“We did some good things tonight, but Peotone is a really nice football team and really well-coached.”
Stat Book
For Peotone, Balmer finished with 138 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns and also had one catch for 27 yards. Biedron added 75 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns for the Blue Devils. Alan Sunday chipped in 51 yards on 11 carries. Max Gesswein was 5-for-8 passing for 82 yards. Henry Chadraba led the receivers with three catches for 45 yards.
For Reed-Custer, Dylan Garrelts finished 8-for-13 passing for 85 yards and added one touchdown rushing. Cassem led the Comets with 42 yards rushing on seven carries and also caught three passes for 23 yards. Evan Pickard had three grabs for 60 yards.
Up Next
The Blue Devils will travel to Coal City next Friday to play the Coalers at 7 p.m. The Comets will head home to play Lisle next Friday at 7 p.m.
