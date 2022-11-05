PEORIA — Kankakee's football team knew exactly what it was up against when it traveled to Peoria for Friday's IHSA Class 5A second round — an up-tempo offense powered by Malachi Washington with an uber-aggressive defense and a philosophy centered around onside kicks after every touchdown.

That's exactly what the Kays saw at Peoria Stadium Friday night, where Washington ran for 273 yards and five touchdowns and the Lions recovered a pair of back-breaking onside kicks on their way to a 48-21 victory that ended the Kays' season with a 7-3 record.

"It’s tough, they’re up-tempo and we haven’t seen a lot of up-tempo teams," Hart said. "But we knew exactly what they were gonna run, they ran it and did it better than we did."

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

