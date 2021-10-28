Class 5A
(16)Carbondale (5-4) at (1)Kankakee (9-0)
Game time: 3 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: OL/DL Steven Young, WR Christian Whallum
Preview: The Kays are back as one of the top seeds in the Class 5A playoffs, this time the top seed, and open up against a well-respected Carbondale program that just hasn’t had the same year it’s been accustomed to having. If the Kays come out the way they have all year, they shouldn’t have much trouble against what’s been a leaky defense at times. The Terriers have a 1,000-yard rusher in Gabe Hillard and 2,000-yard passer in sophomore Brock Bowlby, so they aren’t uncomfortable with a shootout. But they also haven’t faced many defenses as fearsome as the Kankakee Darkside.
Pick: Kankakee 42, Carbondale 13
Class 4A
(9)Coal City (6-3) at (8)Wheaton Academy (7-2)
Game time: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: QB/DB Braden Reilly, RB/DL Nick Seplak
Preview: One of the most exciting matchups on the Friday night slate across the state, the Coalers have a tough first-round draw against a Warriors team that has flown under the radar for much of the season. Both teams earned signature wins against Bishop McNamara early on to set the framework for solid regular seasons, but both did so in different ways. The Coalers, as they’re known for, have relied on the hard hat and lunch box mentality of defense and ground control, although Reilly did toss five touchdowns last week. He may need to do more of that this week to keep up with a Wheaton Academy offense that likes to spread the ball out through the air. The Coalers have started being bitten by the injury bug at the wrong time, which really hampers their chances against an offense with lots of options.
Pick: Wheaton Academy 27, Coal City 17
Class 3A
(13)Peotone (5-4) at (4)Reed-Custer (8-1)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: Peotone — OL/DL Austin Massat, RB/DB Ryan Moe; Reed-Custer — RB/LB Elliot Cassem, WR/DB Connor Esparza
Preview: These two teams met in Braidwood just over a month ago, when the Comets earned a 42-6 win in front of their home crowd. That’s where the action will unfold again Friday night, but with much more on the line this time, a trip to the second round of the playoffs. The Blue Devils know they can’t afford to fall behind early, as their ground-based offense is much more handy when leading than trying to mount a comeback, and there could be some early offensive wrinkles on the Peotone side to indicate that. The Comets have hope this is just the start of a special couple of years for a loaded junior class, but for seniors like Cassem, this playoff run is it. And they figure to play like it.
Pick: Reed-Custer 35, Peotone 13
Class 2A
(16)Chicago Julian (5-4) at (1)Wilmington 9-0
Game time: 6 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: OL/DL Drake Imhoff, RB/DB Colin James
Preview: The Wildcats begin their 25th-straight playoff quest a class below their usual 3A billing, joining a 2A field jam-packed with prestigious programs that all have their hopes on a state title. That journey begins in the woods in Wilmington Saturday, a place most first-round opponents see their seasons end. The ‘Cats have been the epitome of consistency yet again this fall on their way to an unbeaten record and Illinois Central Eight title, but they also know that they’re going to have to diversify their offense a bit to make a run through Black Friday. Junior quarterback Ryder Meents has played most of the season at quarterback and might get the chance to air things out a bit Saturday in preparation for what could come next for the Wildcats.
Pick: Wilmington 42, Julian 7
(11)Momence at (6)Tremont
Game time: 2 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: RB/LB Terence Autman, TE/DL Sam Petersen
Preview: Momence is back in the postseason for the first time in five years and begins its first run since 2016 with a trip to a Tremont program that has relied on its fundamental play under state title-winning coach Zach Zehr. While Momence has had a bit of a playoff drought, it is the most recent playoff winner in this matchup, as their 2014 playoff win is seven years more recent than the Turks have had. With that being said, the atmosphere in central Illinois will be a rowdy one, with both teams looking to regain some relevancy in the world of Class 2A football. Autman has emerged over the second half of the season to help shoulder the offensive burden that Kud’de Bertram has faced, but if Momence is going to return home victorious Saturday, it will be due to a defense that will look to return to form after allowing their two highest point totals of the season the past two weeks.
Pick: Momence 28, Tremont 27
(12)Central (6-3) at (5)Erie-Prophetstown (7-2)
Game time: 2 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: WR/DB Tristan Schmidt, OL/DL Michael Alberts
Preview: The Comets make the furthest first-round trip in the area, 154 miles, to the alma mater of University of Illinois football coach Bret Bielema. And like the Fighting Illini did at Penn State last weekend, the Comets have a chance to pull off an upset. They’re riding sky high after throttling Momence in the regular season finale in their most complete game of the season. Their core is young, but might be coming together, and getting healthy, at the right time. Schmidt is one of several receivers who has stepped up in flashes for quarterback Luke Shoven, while Alberts is the only Comet with more than one sack this season (two). The Panthers run the ball a majority of the time, so Alberts’ focus in the backfield will be on the running backs and not the quarterback, but his importance to live there will be vital if the Comets want a home playoff game next weekend.
Pick: Central 21, Erie-Prophetstown 17
(13)Bishop McNamara (5-4) at (4)Knoxville (8-1)
Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: RB/LB Jaydon Wright, LB/FB Mel Hay
Preview: The Fightin’ Irish are also headed pretty far west, traveling 142 miles to visit one of the most highly-regarded small-school programs in Illinois. The Blue Bullets were a point away from a perfect regular season, as a 20-19 loss to Abingdon is their only blemish, but they also haven’t seen the athletes Bishop McNamara will bring into town. Wright is getting healthier after a mid-season injury and his thunder will be just as needed in the backfield as Tony Phillips’ lightning will be leaned on. Colton Provost and Jaxson Roberts have both been consistent for quarterback Brady Bertrand to give the Irish balance. Against a Blue Bullets team dedicated to the ground game and a wishbone look, Hay and Wright, as well as Caden Martin and AJ Parnell, will be busy from the linebacker spots. If the Irish defense can prevent lengthy, clock-killing drives, the Irish should have chances to put points on the board.
Pick: Bishop McNamara 21, Knoxville 14
Class 1A
Monmouth United (6-3) at Iroquois West (7-2)
Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: RB/LB Trystyn Schacht, OL/DL Cannon Leonard
Preview: The Raiders have already had a season to remember by snapping a 15-year playoff drought, but there’s a lot of elite talent on this roster that wants to make an even bigger mark. They’ve got quite a test in a Monmouth United squad that defeated Abingdon, a Class 1A favorite, a 40-26 loss last week. But as good as they were last week, the Red Storm have had some struggles throughout the season, as their three losses have come by a 127-46 margin. Whichever United team does come into Boma Field Saturday will be certain of one thing, the need to stop Schacht, the area’s leading rusher (1,474 yards). That’s easier said than done against a Raiders offensive line that’s one of the biggest in the entire Class 1A field. This could come down to who scores first, as the Raiders will feel much better about their ground-heavy approach playing with an early lead than they will a deficit.
Pick: Iroquois West 24, Monmouth United 21
I8FA
(9)Pawnee (6-3) at (8)Milford-Cissna Park (6-3)
Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: QB/DB Sawyer Laffoon, OL/DL Ryan King
Preview: The Bearcats are on a heater right now, and the confidence that comes with a five-game winning streak should pair nicely with the expectations the program have built for themselves as a premier power in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association. Different players are seemingly stepping up each week on offense for the Bearcats, but no matter who it is making the plays, Laffoon is usually the one setting them up for success. Pawnee has scored at least 50 points in each of its wins, but has been held to under 28 in each of its losses, giving the Bearcats a clear indicator that it will be the defense most responsible for Saturday’s outcome. King will be looking to cause traffic at the line of scrimmage. If he and the Bearcats can control that line of scrimmage, they could end up controlling the scoreboard.
Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 38, Pawnee 24
