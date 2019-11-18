BOURBONNAIS — Olivet Nazarene University’s football team took a huge victory Saturday evening, dominating scoring early and often in the Tigers’ regular season finale against Trinity International to the tune of a historic 84-7 senior day victory.
Senior quarterback Jordan Lawton set school single game records with 421 and nine touchdowns, with four of those scores going to Brian Jenkins, tied for the school single game record. Kicker Bryce DeGuiera also made single game history by nailing all 12 of his extra points.
Aside from the individual records broken, the 84 points and 12 touchdowns for the Tigers also broke school records, while the win gave the Tigers a spot in National Christian College Athletics Association Victory Bowl next weekend.
“We wanted to send the seniors out on a good note and we did that,” Tigers coach Eric Hehman said. “We’re always hoping to play one more game. We love playing football so we don’t want the season to end.”
The Tigers opened up a 21-7 lead in the first quarter and scored at least two touchdowns in each of the four quarters, including an outburst of 28 points in the second quarter.
Although the team fought hard and appreciated the victory tonight, it wasn’t all hype and competitive energy. Tears were shed at the end of the game when the parting seniors were recognized.
Senior Jacob Burns is just one of 20 seniors that will soon be leaving behind the brotherhood of Tigers football.
“It’s emotional,” Burns said. “But it’s the end of a successful time playing football.”
Burns said that, for him, football was about more than just tearing up the field.
“Most of us have grown up playing and I think we met the expectations of what we were trying to do here, help rebuild the program,” he said. “And I’m looking forward to the legacy we seniors left behind.”
Friends and family members gathered on the field when the clock stopped, congratulating one another and expressing their thanks and appreciation for each senior. As a means of tradition, the team then gathered and sang the Alma Mater, the last time this exact team would sing together again.
“Every team is different, even if it’s the same program,”Hehman said. “When we lose our seniors, it changes the team.”
Stat Book
Lawton’s 421 yards and nine scores came on 14-of-21 passing. Jenkins’ four touchdown catches netted 170 yards and were his only catches on the day, proving to be quite efficient.
Lyric McFarrin also snagged a score on three catches for 71 yards. Scotty Graziano had two catches, both for touchdowns.
Defensively, Patrycj Ryczek had a pair of interceptions, while Anthony Portillo and T.J. Alexander had a pick apiece. Mark Phelps had 10 total tackles.
Up Next
The Tigers will travel to Greenville University, their opponents for the NCCAA Victory Bowl, Saturday at a time to be determined. Greenville is located three hours southwest of Illinois, northeast of St. Louis.
