MORRIS — Morris junior football standout A.J. Zweeres was an all-around monster on the gridiron Friday night against archrival Coal City during Week 1.

Zweeres produced 110 yards of returns, ran four times for 42 yards and a touchdown while also corralling 38 receiving yards and another score as Morris manhandled the Coalers 49-10 with a running clock ensuing during the whole second half.

“We played so well tonight on both sides of the ball and I’m so proud of this team with how we started our season,” Zweeres said. “Being up so big after one quarter was amazing and I’m just glad I could do my part.”

