Momence's Marchello Draine carries the ball on a play while avoiding Central's Logan Fritz, left, during Friday night's game in Clifton. Draine and quarterback Erick Castillo each ran for a pair of touchdowns in Momence's 50-8 win.
CLIFTON — The Momence football team reclaimed the ComaHawk trophy for the first time since 2016 in resounding fashion with Friday’s 50-8 road victory over Central.
Led by Marchello Draine (11 rushes for 112 yards) and Erick Castillo (11-for-19 passing, 229 yards), who each ran for two touchdowns, with Castillo adding another in the air, not only did Momence defeat Central for the first time since head coach Wayne Walker's first season, but also got the program off to its first 2-0 start since 2014.
“We told our kids this week, it's not a rivalry if Clifton Central keeps on winning every time,” Walker said. “I thought our kids locked in as soon as our Oakwood game ended [last week].
"... I’m excited beyond belief right now and this is a big confidence boost for us.”
Draine scored on a 19-yard run to give Momence a lead on their opening drive and punched in the 2-point conversion to make the score 8-0 halfway through the first quarter.
“I hid behind the linemen because I’m small, but as soon as the hole opened up I was gone,” Draine said. “... I was just out there having fun.”
Quarterback Erick Castillo ran for a 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter to extend the lead to 14-0 with four minutes left in the half and seemingly put the visitors in control.
“It was a good play call at the right time,” Castillo said. “We ran that play a few possessions before and I knew something would be there. Our line held up really well tonight. It doesn’t get done without them.”
The Comets answered back before halftime when quarterback Aidan Podowicz (10 for 20 passing for 58 yards, 5 carries 48 yards) hit Maddex Miner for a 3-yard touchdown on 4th-and-goal and ensuing 2-point conversion to cut the lead to 14-8 heading into halftime. Minder led the Comets with six catches for 55 yards to go along with his touchdown.
Castillo extended Momence’s lead on the opening drive of the second half, scoring on a 12-yard run to make the score 20-8, a lead that would only grow from there.
“We were all nervous in the opening game of the year and thinking too much,” Castillo said. “Tonight, the game was just second-nature to us.
"We took things play by play and trusted each other," he added. "Things are coming together and I think we can go far this year. I love this team.”
Draine added his second rushing touchdown on an 18-yard run midway through the third quarter and Brogan Halpin caught a 46-yard touchdown from Castillo late in the quarter to make the score 34-8.
Terrence Autman (six rushes for 101 yards) and Phyllip Draine (two carries for 24 yards) rushed for touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make the game's final score of 50-8.
Moses Jackson, a 6-foot-1 265-pound defensive lineman, ancored Momence’s defense, alongside linebacker Dominc Brucato, limiting the Comets to just six first downs, 51 rushing yards and 58 passing yards in a dominant all-around effort.
“We practiced their offensive cadence all week,” Jackson said. “We practiced staying low, firing off the ball, and timing up that cadence. We were ready.”
UP NEXT
Momence is on the road next week at Westville at 7 p.m., the same time the Comets visit Georgetown-Ridge Farm.