CLIFTON — The Momence football team reclaimed the ComaHawk trophy for the first time since 2016 in resounding fashion with Friday’s 50-8 road victory over Central.

Led by Marchello Draine (11 rushes for 112 yards) and Erick Castillo (11-for-19 passing, 229 yards), who each ran for two touchdowns, with Castillo adding another in the air, not only did Momence defeat Central for the first time since head coach Wayne Walker's first season, but also got the program off to its first 2-0 start since 2014.

“We told our kids this week, it's not a rivalry if Clifton Central keeps on winning every time,” Walker said. “I thought our kids locked in as soon as our Oakwood game ended [last week].

