Watseka/Momence Football

Momence's Kud'de Bertram carries the ball on a play as Watseka's Aidan Morris, center, comes in for the tackle during the Momence's 27-0 shutout victory on Friday night in Watseka.

 Daily Journal/Nicholas Holstein

Momence 27, Watseka 0

Coming off a 54-0 road loss to Seneca last week Momence wanted nothing more than to bounce back in its final road game of the regular season against Watseka on Friday evening. And given it was nothing but rain showers all throughout the game the visitors knew they’d have to do most of their damage on the ground rather than through the air.

As a result of the wet and rainy conditions, Momence made its mission to pound the rock and did just that by outrushing Watseka 271-2 in its first shutout win since the Fall 2021 regular season opener to Oakwood, blanking Watseka for a 27-0 win.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

