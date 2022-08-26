MILFORD — The Milford-Cissna Park football team has put up some of the most spectacular offensive performances through the first four years of the Illinois 8-Man Football Association, but Bearcats head coach Clint Schwartz hasn't often seen the kind of display his boys put on in Thursday night's season opener against Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland.

The Bearcats scored on nine of their 10 drives, including all six in the first half, to pull away quickly and secure a 67-16 victory over the Falcons.

"That was really good for our guys," Schwartz said. "... For those guys to be locked in from beginning and execute, that was something we haven't seen in a while."

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you