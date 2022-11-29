When Bob Kelly returned to his high school alma mater of St. Laurence a handful of years ago after wrapping up his college football career at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, he had the fortune of working with longtime Mt. Carmel coach Frank Lenti, who was the winningest coach in IHSA history (374 wins), when the two both joined the Vikings’ staff in 2018.

Now, less than five seasons later, Kelly will have the opportunity to work closely with and replace another IHSA legend, Bishop McNamara’s Rich Zinanni. Kelly was officially named as Zinanni’s permanent replacement as the McNamara head football coach Tuesday, taking over for interim head coach Shawn Lade, who spent the past season filling in after Zinanni’s retirement in 2021.

The 27-year-old Kelly will serve as not just the football coach, but the dean of students and assistant athletic director as well after serving in a myriad of roles at St. Laurence that included work as an assistant football coach, teacher, assistant athletic director and admissions work.

Mason Schweizer

