Despite giving up a game-tying touchdown to Herscher as time expired in the fourth quarter to help the Tigers force overtime, Manteno remained mentally tough enough to come away with a six-point overtime victory on its homecoming week with a 26-20 win to improve to 2-5 overall this season.

After having just given up two-yard touchdown pass to junior wideout Jarrett Wakey from Herscher backup quarterback Luke Richmond to end regulation, the Panthers won the toss and opted to get right back on defense, where they eventually held strong to force the Tigers to miss an attempted red-zone field goal before Niko Akiyama went on to score his fifth and final touchdown of the evening on a two-yard power run.

“The overtime victory just shows the character of our kids,” Manteno head football coach RJ Haines said. “They've played hard all year and so just to hang in there and be resilient — we have a young group of kids and they are all fighters — so they were pretty confident in themselves and I felt pretty confident going into overtime.

Tags

Recommended for you