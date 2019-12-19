Under the tutelage of head coach R.J. Haines, Manteno's football program has spent the past decade and change producing rock-solid quarterbacks. One former quarterback, 2017 graduate Gavin Zimbelman, has continued to ascend to one of the biggest stages in college football.
Zimbelman, now a junior at Aurora University, is a finalist for the 2019 Gagliardi Trophy, awarded to the top football player in NCAA Division III after a breakout season quarterbacking the Spartans.
"t's really humbling to know that I was picked as a finalist for this award," Zimbelman said. "I couldn't thank my coaches and teammates enough for just believing in me and trusting me to lead this team at the quarterback position. It’s always good to see all the time and hard work pay off."
A second-year starter, Zimbelman thrived under the high-octane system brought in by first-year head coach Don Beebe. He threw for 3,614 yards, second in the nation, and leads all of Division III in passing touchdowns with 56. He leads in a handful of other categories, including total yards per game (366) and points responsible for (368).
"It's been awesome to have Beebe as a coach," Zimbelman said. "I think the biggest thing was just seeing him believing in me and trusting me with the offense as we went through spring ball, summer camp and then eventually throughout the season.
"He gave me a lot of control of the offense in just my first year in it so that gave me a lot of confidence as the season went on."
Zimbelman led a Spartans team that went 9-2 on the season, one that ended with a heartbreaking 51-47 loss to St. John's (Minnesota) in the first round of the Division III playoffs. St. John's is where John Gagliardi, who the trophy is named for, had a hall-of-fame coaching career.
It didn't take long during the season for Zimbelman to realize he and his teammates had something special on their hands, pointing to the Spartans' season-opening 50-47 win against St. Norbert College as the first time he noticed his team was primed for a spectacular season.
"Going into the season, I had pretty high goals for myself and this team because I saw what we could do in spring ball and how much work we put in during the offseason," Zimbelman said. "Really after that first game where we came out strong and beat a good St. Norbert team is when I knew this was going to be a special season.
"From only scoring seven points last year against them to 50 this year, it really showed us how much better we had gotten," he added. "It really raised everyone's confidence and set the tone for the rest of the season."
Zimbelman is one of five finalists up for the award, which will be announced Friday and can be watched on d3football.com's Facebook page, facebook.com/watch/d3football. One of the other finalists is North Central College quarterback Broc Rutter, son of former Bishop McNamara athletic director and girls basketball coach John Rutter.
Win or lose, Zimbelman will be back next fall for his senior season, one he already is looking forward to.
"I can't wait to do it all again next year," Zimbelman said.
