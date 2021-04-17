Manteno 25, Herscher 20
Caleb Borkenhagen tossed touchdown passes of 2 and 17 yards to Jack Prindeville in the second quarter to give Manteno (2-3) a 19-7 lead it wouldn’t relinquish in a 25-20 win over Herscher in a Illinois Central Eight Conference game on Friday.
Borkenhagen completed 19 of 28 passes for 220 yards and 3 touchdowns and rushed for another 40 yards and a TD. Logan Worobey rushed for 76 yards on 21 carries.
Cole Jackson caught 8 balls for 124 yards and a TD, while Prindeville finished with 7 catches for 50 yards.
Mason Senholtz and Brandon Hampton each had 6 tackles to pace the defense, while Jalen Salin and Jackson each had an interception.
Herscher (2-3) senior quarterback Blake Holm completed 7-14 passes for 84 yards, while Cam Berns rushed for 191 yards on 22 rushes, including a 56-yard touchdwon run in the 1st quarter.
Cody Lunsford had a 1-yard touchdown run and caught 3 passes for 23 yards. Travis Jones caught 2 balls for 46 yards, including a 33-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.
Lincoln-Way West 24, Bradley-Bourbonnais 23
No individual statistics were availabe for BBCHS, who fell to 2-3 on the year in a heartbreaking loss to the 5-0 Warriors.
Coal City 14, Reed-Custer 12
Asa Cooper had touchdown runs of 4 and 2 yards in the second quarter for Coal City (4-1) and it hung on for the ICE Conference win.
Cooper finished with 194 yards rushing on 39 carries, and Nick Seplak added 31 yards on 7 rushes. Kyle Burch caught one pass for 34 yards.
Ashton Harvey had 11 tackles to pace the Coalers on defense, while Ayden Murphey added 8 tackles.
Jace Christian had a 4-yard TD run in the first quarter for Reed-Custer (1-4), and Brandon Moorman recovered a fumble for a TD in the fourth quarter. The 2-point conversion pass failed.
Christian finished with 64 yards on 11 carries, while Noah Windson added 32 yards on 9 rushes. Jake McPherson completed 11 of 22 passes for 106 yards and ran for another 23 yards.
Eddie Gad caught one ball for 44 yards, and Connor Esparza had 5 catches for 25 yards.
Christian finished with 14 tackles to lead the defense, while Kody Marschner had 9 stops.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14, Watseka 12
Watseka (4-1) trailed 14-0 at the half and couldn’t finish the rally in the second half and suffered its first loss of the season.
Connor Curry ran one yard for a TD in the third quarter for the Warriors before Drew Wittenborn hooked up with Brayden Haines for a 94-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter. The 2-point conversion run failed.
Wittenbourn completed 14 of 26 passes for 203 yards, while Curry finished with 47 yards rushing on 12 rushes.
Haines caught 4 balls for 120 yards, and Ethan LaBelle had caught 6 balls for 44 yards. Braiden Walwer had 2 catches for 18 yards.
Tylor Durflinger led the defense with 8 tackles, while Maddux Rigsby and Haines each counted 6 1/2 tackles.
Seneca 32, Dwight 6
The Irish scored the game’s final 26 points to deal the Trojans a 2-3 record. No individual stats were available.
