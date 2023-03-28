There are people who live in a dream world, and then there are people who turn their dreams into reality.

Bishop McNamara’s Jaydon Wright is one of those rare individuals who made his vision come true.

Ever since he started playing football at the youthful age of 3, the current junior Fightin’ Irish running back dreamed of making the same electric type of runs on the college stage, without ever the thought of whether or not it would be at a small junior college program or an NCAA Division I powerhouse.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

Recommended for you