Bishop McNamara's Jaydon Wright heads to the endzone with an Erie-Prophetstown fumble during a 2021 playoff game at McNamara. Wright, a junior, has committed to play football at the University of Minnesota.
There are people who live in a dream world, and then there are people who turn their dreams into reality.
Bishop McNamara’s Jaydon Wright is one of those rare individuals who made his vision come true.
Ever since he started playing football at the youthful age of 3, the current junior Fightin’ Irish running back dreamed of making the same electric type of runs on the college stage, without ever the thought of whether or not it would be at a small junior college program or an NCAA Division I powerhouse.
“I’ve loved football since I could walk,” Wright said. “I didn’t really get into what division level; I just knew I always wanted to play at the highest level.”
After a long recruiting process that began as early as a freshman and eventually drew offers from 15 NCAA Division I schools, including programs such as Syracuse, Purdue and West Virginia, the two-time Daily Journal All-Area and All-Metro Suburban Conference running back and linebacker eventually found his new home in the Twin Cities when he committed to the University of Minnesota last month.
“I’m excited to play for Coach [P.J.] Fleck and his staff,” Wright said of his commitment. “I hope to get on campus and spend some time with [2017 McNamara graduate and current Golden Gopher] Chris Autman-Bell and some of the other upperclassmen, learning the program and becoming familiar with the campus.
“It’s not far from home, so my family will be able to attend most of the home games, too.”
Unlike many of the other offers Wright received, Minnesota caught his eye the most because of the steady contact he had with the Golden Gophers’ coaching staff as well as the relative closeness to Kankakee, staying in the Midwest as a part of the Big Ten Conference, including divisional rivalries with in-state schools Northwestern and Illinois.
“The coaches and players showed me a great time, and they were the only school I had come and see me more than two times in a week,” Wright said of why he ultimately chose the Golden Gophers. “They were also the school that showed the most love and kept in contact with me.”
Wright is coming off a stellar 2022 season during which he ran for 1,049 rushing yards (fifth in the area; 8.6 yards per carry) and 14 rushing touchdowns (fifth in the area) and set Bishop McNamara’s single-game touchdown record with eight touchdown runs (previously held by Jonathan Ward in 2015 with seven) and single-game rushing yard record with 447 yards (previously held by Tyrone Noble with 390 in 1992) on just 24 attempts in Week 6 against Aurora Central Catholic this past season. But the soon-to-be-senior still isn’t quite satisfied with his overall game.
Despite already having gotten his commitment out of the way as a junior, Wright has zero plans of slowing down or showing signs of comfortability now that he has his next home set in stone.
In order to be able to have an effect as a true freshman and not become a victim of the college depth chart, the 220-pound bruiser knows he’s going to need to carry the same chip on his shoulder that led him to becoming one of the state’s best running backs this past fall.
“Even though I’m committed I still have to play with a chip on my shoulder everyday and every game because that’s what helped me get to the point I am at now,” Wright said of his mentality coming into his senior season.
Having virtually no time to prepare for next season until this upcoming summer given he’s a stellar four-sport athlete — football, basketball, baseball and track and field — Wright plans to spend countless hours working on his speed, vision, agility, strength and overall IQ this summer by working with his trainer as well as with his cousin, Ward, who currently is a running back for the Tennessee Titans.
His said he hope his offseason plans will pay off huge for a McNamara squad that went just 3-6 overall and missed the postseason last season under interim head coach Shawn Lade, who filled in for IHSA legend and longtime Bishop McNamara head coach Rich Zinanni, who retired in 2021 after about 50 years at the helm (1975-21). New head coach Bob Kelly will lead the Irish during Wright’s senior year this fall.
“I want to improve as a overall player and finish out my last year great,” Wright said. “I would also love to break a few more school records and hopefully win a state championship.”
No matter how Wright’s individual or team goals pan out next fall when he suits up in the green and gold one last time, the school’s single-game rushing record holder plans to do everything he possibly can in order to prepare himself to remain the same type of impact player when he transitions into maroon and gold in fall 2024.
“Over the next few months, I want to really work on my body and speed to help me make the transition to a collegiate athlete,” Wright said.
