HERSCHER — After growing up in the middle of the Chicago Catholic League as both a player and assistant coach at St. Laurence, first-year Bishop McNamara coach Bob Kelly was clueless as to why he was immediately bombarded with messages concerning how important the Fightin' Irish's Week 2 matchup at Herscher was going to be.

But as he got to Kankakee and learned the history of what was once perhaps the area's fiercest rivalry before dying down in the 1980s, he understood why it was so important to win the first regular season between the two Kankakee County schools since 1980, something the Fightin' Irish accomplished when Karter Krutsinger's 27-yard touchdown pass to Parker Wolf near the end of the third gave them a 14-7 lead they went on to win the game by on the road at Seebach Stadium Friday night.

"It’s just incredible," Kelly said. "I give our guys an unbelievable amount of credit — coaches, the guys, everyone gave their all tonight.

