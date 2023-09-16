KANKAKEE — After trailing 12-6 at halftime, the Bishop McNamara football team scored the final 20 points in Friday night’s come-from-behind 26-12 Homecoming win over Christ the King. Jaydon Wright scored the final three touchdowns on the ground in the win.

After picking up his first career win against rival Herscher two weeks ago, first-year head coach Bob Kelly picked up his first win at home Friday as the Irish got back to .500, improving to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Chicagoland Christian Conference, and perhaps most importantly for the Irish, snapping a lengthy losing streak that came with Homecoming.

“It feels incredible; it’s great hearing from my assistant coaches that we broke an eight game losing streak on Homecoming,” Kelly said. “We went into halftime down six and I challenged our guys to give the best effort they could. They stepped up and did that.

