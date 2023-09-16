Bishop McNamara's Jaydon Wright powers through Christ the King defenders to cross the plane and score a touchdown Friday night during the Fightin' Irish's 26-12 victory over the Gladiators. Wright had three second-half touchdowns as the Irish erased a 12-6 halftime deficit to improve to 2-2 and 1-1 in the Chicagloand Christian Conference, snapping an eight-game Homecoming losing streak in the process.
Bishop McNamara players Isaac Sabir (32), Ian Irps (8) and Kian Bramer (75) run off the field celebrating a fumble recovery before it's overturned Friday night during the Fightin' Irish's 26-12 victory over Chicago's Christ the King.
KANKAKEE — After trailing 12-6 at halftime, the Bishop McNamara football team scored the final 20 points in Friday night’s come-from-behind 26-12 Homecoming win over Christ the King. Jaydon Wright scored the final three touchdowns on the ground in the win.
After picking up his first career win against rival Herscher two weeks ago, first-year head coach Bob Kelly picked up his first win at home Friday as the Irish got back to .500, improving to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Chicagoland Christian Conference, and perhaps most importantly for the Irish, snapping a lengthy losing streak that came with Homecoming.
“It feels incredible; it’s great hearing from my assistant coaches that we broke an eight game losing streak on Homecoming,” Kelly said. “We went into halftime down six and I challenged our guys to give the best effort they could. They stepped up and did that.
"I’m immensely proud of our guys and excited for next week.”
Jayden Sajous put the Gladiators up on the scoreboard 6-0 on a 60-yard run in the first quarter. Ian Irps answered back for the Irish and scored on a 4-yard run to tie the game early in the second quarter. Right before halftime, Sajous scored his second touchdown of the night on a 60-yard punt return to give Christ the King a 12-6 advantage going into intermission.
From there, the Irish would go on to dominate the second half, outscoring the Gladiators 20-0 on three touchdown runs from Wright.
“We didn’t want to overthink it. We have one of the best players in the state of Illinois,” said Kelly. “Our offensive line did a great job making some adjustments at halftime and our auxiliary guys on the outside made some key blocks.
"We gave the ball to our horse. My job gets really easy when I have a guy like Jaydon Wright.”
Wright deflected the praise from himself, and chose to pass it on to his teammates and coaches.
“Coach Kelly came into halftime and gave us an amazing speech and it got our energy back up," Wright said. "I had a talk with the offensive line and we figured some things out and then we came out in the second half and got the job done.
"We couldn’t have got this win without our defense and offensive line stepping up like they did.”
Christ the King, who hails from the Beverly neighborhood in Chicago’s far Southside, entered Friday riding high with a 3-0 record for the first time in school history after blowing out its first three opponents by a combined score of 112-11.
The Gladiators' run-heavy approach, led by quarterback Jalen Bea, and running back Sajous, were stymied by the push up front by the Irish defensive line and pursuit of the linebackers and defensive backs all night.
“We were strong up front, at the point of attack,” Kelly said. “We feel like the strength of our team is our run defense, so we liked our chances coming into this week.
"We did a good job of containing their speed and made them run back to the calvary where we put 11 hats on the football. It was a great team effort.”
Bea entered Friday with only four completions in three games on the year, but all four completions went for touchdowns. The Irish successfully negated the big play through the air and came away with a pair of interceptions.
“They haven't had to throw the ball a whole lot yet, but we knew we had to prepare for some things they haven’t had to show yet,” Kelly said. “I thought our coaches did a great job preparing the players for it and the players did a great job not letting anything get over their heads.”
STAT BOOK
Stats were not immediately available.
UP NEXT
The Irish continue Chicagoland Christian Conference play next week when they travel to play Aurora Christian at 7 PM.