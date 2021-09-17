Wheaton Academy 34, Bishop McNamara 14
Bishop McNamara will start looking at how slim its playoff chances are becoming, as the Fightin’ Irish fell to 1-3 on the season with a 34-14 loss at Wheaton Academy. The Irish still have games with state-ranked Wheaton St. Francis and Immaculate Conception yet to be played on the schedule.
The game was tied a 14-14 with 5:18 left in the third quarter before Wheaton Academy pulled away for the Metro Suburban Conference win.
Brady Bertrand completed 11-for-20 passes for 203 yards and an interception for Bishop Mac, and Tony Phillips had 14 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown. Jaydon Wright added 6 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown.
Colton Provost caught 5 passes for 93 yards, Michael O’Connor 1 catch for 18 yards and Jaxson Roberts 2 catches for 48 yards.
Bishop Mac will try to get back on track next Friday when it hosts Elmwood Park at 7:15 p.m.
Coal City 17, Herscher 6
The Coalers improved to 2-2 overall and to 1-1 in the Illinois Central Eight conference with the win.
Herscher led 6-0 at halftime, but Coal City got a touchdown in the third quarter and put the game away with 10 points in the fourth.
Ashton Harvey rushed for 164 yards on 20 carries, and quarterback Braden Reilly completed 4-of-11 passes for 45 yards and a touchdown. Nick Seplak caught three passes for 34 yards, and Keegan Crater and Josh Hutchings each caught a pass.
Junior quarterback Brock Wenzelman completed 11-of-20 passes for 108 yards but tossed two interceptions. He added 52 yards rushing on nine attempts.
The Tigers (2-2, 0-2 ICE) got their lone score on a 1-yard plunge by Clay Schultz in the first quarter. Travis Jones caught five passes for 65 yards, and Schultz caught four balls for 34 yards. Tyler Dutra caught one pass for 9 yards.
Joe Holohan, Jones and Cody Lunsford each recorded six solo tackles to lead the Herscher defense. Holohan also had an interception, and Jones blocked a punt and recovered a fumble.
The Coalers host Lisle at 7 p.m. Friday, the same time Herscher will host Wilmington.
Central 24, Westville 13
The Comets fell behind 7-0 early but rallied with three unanswered scores on the way to the victory in a Vermilion Valley Football Alliance crossover game.
Grant Grider caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Luke Shoven before Jayce Meier added a 3-yard TD and hauled in an 11-yard scoring pass from Shoven to put the Comets up 18-7 at halftime.
Tristan Schmidt caught a 46-yard touchdown pass from Shoven in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Shoven completed 14-of-23 passes for 178 yards and the three TDs. Meier finished with 49 yards rushing on 12 attempts and caught two passes for 14 yards.
Schmidt finished with 61 yards receiving on three catches, and Matt Luhrsen caught five balls for 55 yards. Grider had two catches for 34 yards.
The Comets will visit Watseka at 7 p.m. Friday.
Reed-Custer 55, Manteno 7
The Comets jumped out to a 22-0 lead after one quarter and held a 42-0 advantage at halftime to roll to the decisive Illinois Central Eight conference win.
Elliot Casem scored on touchdown runs of 11, 29, 6 and caught a 32-yard pass from Jake McPherson.
McPherson also threw touchdown passes to Eddie Gad for 29 yards and to Connor Esparza for 10 yards. He finished 7-of-10 passing for 106 yards and the three TDs, and he added 94 yards on six carries, including a 68-yard touchdown.
Manteno’s touchdown came when Carter Drazy hit Ryan Stanley for an 8-yard score in the fourth quarter. Drazy was 5 for 11 for 48 yards. Emanuel Burks led the Panthers with 22 rushing yards on five carries.
The Comets host Peotone at 7 p.m. Friday, and Manteno visits Streator at the same time.
Hoopeston 28, Watseka 6
The Cornjerkers scored 16 points in the second quarter to run away with things and send the Warriors to 1-3 in Friday’s VVFA crossover.
Evan LaBelle scored a 14-yard rushing touchdown as part of his team-high 37 rushing yards. He also went 6 for 12 for 14 yards. Chasine Walwer had a pair of catches for 10 yards, and D.J. Wellmaker had three catches for 6 yards.
The Warriors host Central next week at 7 p.m. Friday.
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 34, Milford-Cissna Park 28
The Bearcats nearly picked up their first win of the season in 8-man football but came up just a touchdown short Friday night despite outgaining their opponents 382-373.
Sawyer Laffoon threw for 188 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions on 12-of-27 passing. He also scored a touchdown on the ground, where he had 46 yards on 12 carries. Sam Kaeb led M-CP with 13 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown to go along with four receptions for 53 yards. Angel Salinas had 12 rushes for 42 yards and caught three passes for 84 yards. Nick Warren had two catches for 32 yards and a touchdown.
The Bearcats will look to improve upon their 0-4 record when they host Amboy at 2 p.m. Sept. 25.
