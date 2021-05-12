Whether it be as a player or an assistant coach, Francis Loughran has gotten to learn about football from some of the most prominent coaching names in area history. And now Loughran will see his name compared right there with the names most prominently figured in Coaler history.
Loughran, a 2001 Coal City graduate, was named the new coach of the Coalers over the weekend, taking the reigns from athletic director Dan Hutchings, who served as head coach the past four seasons.
After playing for Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall-of-Fame coaches Ken Miller and Larry Onsen, Loughran returned to Coal City as an assistant in 2009 under and has served as the team's defensive coordinator since 2017 under Hutchings.
With such strong tradition established that boasts 30 playoff appearances in 40 years, including nine-straight in full seasons, Loughran knows his first head coaching job is a prestigious one.
"It's a huge responsibility; everyone in the area and throughout the state knows about Coal City and the success we've had," Loughran said. "It's been great to see first-hand how [prior coaches] have run things and build that foundation that's already set."
Loughran, his wife, Jennifer, daughter Kennedy, 9, and sons Brady, 6, and Rory, 3, live in Coal City, a community the new head coach has called home for much of his life, save for his time at Illinois State University. That hometown comfort is something Loughran sees as nothing but beneficial.
"I've been here and gotten to know everyone and the familiarity is only gonna help me," Loughran, who also coaches the Coal City boys and girls track and field teams, said. "Some guys, when they come in, have to step in to a new town, a new district, new kids and that just adds to the acclimation; but being around this program is definitely gonna be a benefit because the community already knows me."
Hutchings, who has similarly-deep roots in Coal City, also praised Loughran's connection with the Coaler community.
"He's a family man, he really pays attention to detail with football and he's great at communicating with the kids," Hutchings said. "He just gets it' he's a guy who knows Coal City football and the Coal City community."
Loughran also knew he wanted to coach during his own high school career and aspired to someday hold the title he now holds. But while he long knew what he wanted, Loughran said it wasn't until recently that he knew he was ready to accept that challenge.
"When I first got started [coaching] I wanted to contribute to the staff and learn the game," Loughran said. "I knew from the start when making the transition from player to coach, it's a whole different side, and I wanted to learn as much as I could, whether it was from other coaches on the staff, clinics or books."
That dedication allowed him to be in prime position to take over for Hutchings, who said it was the right time for him to step down from his coaching duties to dedicate more time to watching his son, Payton, who played quarterback for his dad from 2017-2019, pitch at Illinois.
Hutchings compiled a 32-19 record and his Coaler teams made the playoffs in each of the three years they were held during his tenure. He said that his replacement could not be a more perfect person to take over.
"[Loughran] was my defensive coordinator, my strength coach, he just does so much stuff and he was bound to be a head coach," Hutchings said. "He works hard, he played in the program, coached in the program and has been around a long time."
Loughran's calling card has been on the defensive side, where the Coalers have shutout their opponents 15 times the past four seasons.
