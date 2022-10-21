Lincoln-Way East at Bradley-Bourbonnais football

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Neal May catches a 2-point conversion during Friday's game against Lincoln-Way East. May had a punt return touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the Boilermakers' 28-21 overtime loss.

 Daily Journal/Mary Sharp

BRADLEY — They forced the necessary turnovers. They got the special teams touchdown. They made opportunistic third-down stands and converted even more opportunistic offensive opportunities on the other end, all with the backing of a fervent home crowd.

The Bradley-Bourbonnais football team had all the ingredients required to cook up an upset when the Boilermakers had Lincoln-Way East by the ropes Friday night, but James Kwiecinski and the Griffins found just enough to force overtime, where Kwiecinski's second rushing touchdown of the night was just enough to give Class 8A's second-ranked team a 28-21 victory in a showdown of the SouthWest Suburban Conference's two divisional champions in Bradley.

The Griffins capped off a 9-0 regular season in their biggest test of the season, as the Boilermakers gave them their tightest margin of victory (seven points), lowest offensive output and second-most the SWSC Blue champs have surrendered all season, while their five turnovers were a season-high.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you