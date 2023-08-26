BRADLEY — Ethan Kohl, the area’s reigning passing leader, picked up where he left off last year, accounting for the Boilers' first four touchdowns in a 49-20 season opening win over Plainfield East at home on Friday night. Kohl finished 16-for-23 passing for 238 yards and one touchdown while rushing four times for 15 yards and three scores on the ground in a win that gave his father, Boilers' head coach Mike Kohl, a magical win.

With Friday night’s win, Mike Kohl tied his predecessor, Craig Bundy, for the most wins in program history with 67. Bundy, a member of the upcoming Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, went 67-68 at the helm in 14 years and qualified for the playoffs a total of eight times, including seven of his final eight years as head coach. Coach Kohl just started his 13th season as head coach and now has a record of 67-50 overall at Bradley-Bourbonnais, with six playoff appearances.

“I learned so much from [Bundy] — our practice plans are still structured the same as when he coached here," Mike Kohl said. "He’s taught me a lot and to be able to match him in wins means a lot.

Recommended for you