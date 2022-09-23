Football File Art
Daily Journal/File

KANKAKEE — It's been a month since Kankakee's funky 2-0 loss at Nazareth Academy that started the season, and although the Kays' defensive unit finally showed it was human by allowing its first touchdown of the season in Friday's home game with Thornwood, the team continued its gradual improvement by winning its fourth-straight game with a running clock by striking down a 56-6 victory upon the Thunderbolts.

The four-game winning streak now has the Kays at 4-1 on the year and 2-0 in the Southland Athletic Conference.

"We’re not where we need to be but we’re getting there," Kays coach Derek Hart said. "[Quarterback] Larenz [Walters] is getting better at making plays and our running game is obviously getting better each week.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you