Football: Kankakee vs. Nazareth
Buy Now

Kankakee’s Tony Phillips outruns Nazareth’s Garrett Reese on his way to another touchdown during the Kays’ 33-26 home victory against Nazareth in the season opener last month.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

For the first time in Class 6A and the second time ever, the Kankakee football team is the top-ranked team in the latest AP Polls.

The Kays, who are 3-0 after a school-record 81-0 win against Thornridge last week, swapped spots with East St. Louis in this week's IHSA Class 6A AP Poll. It is the first time Kankakee football has been the No. 1 team in Class 6A and the second time the program ever has been ranked first in any class, after the team began the 2022 season as the No. 1 team in last year's Class 5A preseason poll.

Kankakee (3-0) received 113 total points and five first-place votes, one more total point than East St. Louis (1-2), which totaled 112 points. Ten points are awarded for a first-place vote, nine points for second, etc.

Recommended for you