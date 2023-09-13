For the first time in Class 6A and the second time ever, the Kankakee football team is the top-ranked team in the latest AP Polls.
The Kays, who are 3-0 after a school-record 81-0 win against Thornridge last week, swapped spots with East St. Louis in this week's IHSA Class 6A AP Poll. It is the first time Kankakee football has been the No. 1 team in Class 6A and the second time the program ever has been ranked first in any class, after the team began the 2022 season as the No. 1 team in last year's Class 5A preseason poll.
Kankakee (3-0) received 113 total points and five first-place votes, one more total point than East St. Louis (1-2), which totaled 112 points. Ten points are awarded for a first-place vote, nine points for second, etc.
Wilmington (2-1) is the only other area team to find itself in a top 10 this week, checking in at sixth in Class 3A with 59 points.
Several area schools received votes. Bradley-Bourbonnais (3-0) received votes in Class 7A, Coal City (2-1) received a vote in Class 4A, Reed-Custer (1-2) received a vote in Class 3A, and Momence (3-0) and Bishop McNamara (1-2) both received Class 2A votes.
1. Lincoln-Way East (8) (3-0) 125 1
2. Loyola (5) (3-0) 122 2
4. Maine South (2-1) 83 4
6. Naperville North (2-1) 47 10
Others receiving votes: South Elgin 13, Chicago (Marist) 8, Lyons 7, Minooka 6, O'Fallon 6, Glenbard West 5, Belleville East 4, Bolingbrook 3, Glenbard East 2.
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (13) (3-0) 130 1
2. Chicago (St. Rita) (3-0) 100 65
5. Normal Community (3-0) 78 5
6. Edwardsville (2-1) 47 7
7. Brother Rice (2-1) 44 8
8. Downers North (3-0) 41 10
10. St. Charles North (2-1) 21 2
Others receiving votes: Wheaton North 16, Bradley-Bourbonnais 10, Hononegah 8, Lincoln-Way Central 7, Prospect 1.
1. Kankakee (5) (3-0) 113 2
2. East St. Louis (7) (1-2) 112 1
3. Lake Zurich (3-0) 107 3
5. Cary-Grove (3-0) 82 T8
6. Providence (1) (2-1) 70 T8
7. Chatham Glenwood (3-0) 29 NR
8. Champaign Centennial (3-0) 24 NR
(tie) Washington (2-1) 24 NR
10. Libertyville (2-1) 19 7
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 11, Normal West 11, Niles Notre Dame 7, Riverside-Brookfield 6, Belvidere North 6, Wheeling 3, Machesney Park Harlem 2, Lemont 2, Dunlap 1.
1. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (11) (3-0) 127 2
2. Sycamore (1) (3-0) 112 3
3. Joliet Catholic (1) (2-1) 93 1
6. Chicago (Morgan Park) (2-1) 61 6
7. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (2-1) 27 NR
8. St. Francis Wheaton (2-1) 24 NR
10. Glenbard South (3-0) 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Oak Park (Fenwick) 17, Antioch 16, Mahomet-Seymour 14, LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 8, Marion 6, Morton 6, Metamora 5, Highland 4.
1. Rochester (8) (3-0) 125 1
2. IC Catholic (5) (3-0) 116 2
4. Richmond-Burton (3-0) 93 4
5. Rockford Boylan (3-0) 72 5
7. Wheaton Academy (3-0) 55 7
8. Carterville (3-0) 34 8
9. Murphysboro (3-0) 32 9
Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 2, Coal City 1.
2. Montini (3) (3-0) 110 3
3. Williamsville (1) (3-0) 109 2
4. St. Joseph-Ogden (3-0) 95 4
7. Tolono Unity (2-1) 44 8
(tie) Durand-Pecatonica (3-0) 44 9
9. Stanford Olympia (2-1) 22 5
Others receiving votes: Greenville 7, Stillman Valley 6, Mt. Carmel 5, DuQuoin 5, Chicago (Phillips) 2, Eureka 1, Reed-Custer 1.
1. Maroa-Forsyth (13) (3-0) 130 1
2. Downs Tri-Valley (3-0) 103 2
5. Bloomington Central Catholic (3-0) 74 5
6. Johnston City (3-0) 63 6
9. Bismarck-Henning (2-1) 22 9
10. Shelbyville (3-0) 19 NR
Others receiving votes: Pana 12, Momence 12, Woodstock Marian 8, El Paso-Gridley 5, Nashville 4, Breese Mater Dei 3, Farmington 3, Bishop McNamara 3, Carmi White County 1.
1. Lena-Winslow (13) (3-0) 130 1
3. Althoff Catholic (3-0) 95 3
4. Camp Point Central (3-0) 88 4
5. Greenfield-Northwestern (3-0) 73 5
7. Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (2-1) 30 6
9. Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield (3-0) 26 T9
10. Carrollton (3-0) 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 9, LeRoy 9, Hardin (Calhoun) 8, Stark County 7, Casey-Westfield 4, Galena 4, St. Bede 4, Sesser (S.-Valier) 3, Winchester West Central 3, Ottawa Marquette 3, Hope Academy 3, ROWVA 2, Catlin (Salt Fork) 1.