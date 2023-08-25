Football: Kankakee vs. Nazareth
Buy Now

Kankakee’s James Stampley dives in for a touchdown Friday night during the Kays' game against Nazareth. Stampley and Tony Phillips ran for two touchdowns apiece in the Kays' 33-26 win.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Miles Osei couldn't have asked for a better first two minutes to his Kankakee football coaching career, nor could he have asked for a better first 48 minutes than what he got from the Kays in their season-opening game against defending IHSA Class 5A State champion Nazareth at home on Friday.

After Larenz Walters scored on the second play from scrimmage, Tony Phillips scored on the team's third offensive play of the year to make it a 13-0 lead two minutes into the game.

The Roadrunners fought back, eventually tying the game at 26 on Logan Malachuk's third rushing touchdown of the game nine seconds into the fourth quarter, but James Stampley's touchdown with just under 10 minutes remaining proved to be the difference in a 33-26 win over the top-ranked team in 5A that also served as revenge for last year's 2-0 Roadrunners whirlwind win.

Recommended for you