KANKAKEE — Miles Osei couldn't have asked for a better first two minutes to his Kankakee football coaching career, nor could he have asked for a better first 48 minutes than what he got from the Kays in their season-opening game against defending IHSA Class 5A State champion Nazareth at home on Friday.
After Larenz Walters scored on the second play from scrimmage, Tony Phillips scored on the team's third offensive play of the year to make it a 13-0 lead two minutes into the game.
The Roadrunners fought back, eventually tying the game at 26 on Logan Malachuk's third rushing touchdown of the game nine seconds into the fourth quarter, but James Stampley's touchdown with just under 10 minutes remaining proved to be the difference in a 33-26 win over the top-ranked team in 5A that also served as revenge for last year's 2-0 Roadrunners whirlwind win.
"We’ve been practicing all summer, getting better, just executing," Phillips said. "We played better — we’ve got more talent.
"They said we don’t have anybody, we came out and played."
Phillips spearheaded the backfield with 209 yards and his two scores on 22 carries, but it was Walters who opened up the offense by faking a handoff to Phillips before keeping it and sprinting 74 yards to the house to make it a 6-0 tilt just 37 seconds into the season.
But after Phillips' score that came one play after a Roadrunners punt on their first possession, both teams saw their defenses take over for a second quarter that looked much like last year's defensive struggle.
Nazareth finally found the endzone with just under four minutes left, taking advantage of a 17-yard field after a bad snap on a Kankakee punt attempt that included a missed field goal that became a 1st-and-goal from the 10 after a roughing the kicker.
Lesroy Tittle promptly took the next play in 10 yards to make it 13-6 with 3:52 in the half, but James Stampley's first of two touchdowns made it a 20-6 Kays lead at halftime.
Answering the bell was a common theme for the Kays Friday. Aside from the next Nazareth touchdown — the first of three rushing scores by quarterback Logan Malachuk that made it 20-13 Kays with 6:18 left in the third — the Kays followed up every Roadrunners touchdown drive with one of their own.
After a Malachuk 12-yard keeper made it 20-19 with 2:06 left in the third, Phillips' second touchdown, a 40-yard dash 36 seconds later, grew the lead back to 26-19. And after a Malachuk 40-yarder of his own with nine seconds left in the fourth, Stampley's 15-yard touchdown put the Kays ahead for good.
"We were just geeked," Phillips said. "We came out hard, let down a little bit then came back up."
While Stampley put the offensive dagger in, it was senior cornerback Tyrone Kennedy Jr. who put the game on ice when he picked off Malachuk's heave with three seconds remaining, putting the bow on what was a tremendous individual and team defensive effort.
Malachuk was held to just 16-for-41 passing for 177 yards and a pair of interceptions, one that Keyandre White snagged in the second quarter and Kennedy Jr.'s at the end of the game.
Osei was proud to see Kennedy Jr. have the game he knew he could have, and said that effort was representative of the entire defense.
"Tyrone makes plays because our defensive line, linebackers and the rest of our defensive backs do their job as well," Osei said. "Obviously he's very instinctual and does some good stuff, but put a lot of credit on the d-line and linebackers who were able to flush their quarterback out and make him make difficult throws."
Kennedy Jr. earned a starting role in the secondary after transferring from Bradley-Bourbonnais a year ago and has found himself the leader of the backend of one of the state's most-feared defenses.
"Last year I was coming in as a transfer and they gave me a spot; I had to earn it," Kennedy Jr. said. "This year I had to step up and play a bigger role."
The offensive fireworks and defensive discipline culminated in one of the biggest home wins Kankakee's football program has had in quite some time, beginning Osei's coaching tenure with a victory against one of the most-respected programs in the state.
"I think the kids definitely made a statement," Osei said. "I don’t think people outside understand how much adversity these kids went through from the summer to the offseason to the regular season.
"These kids hopefully put some more respect on the name of Kankakee."
STAT BOOK
Phillips had 209 yards and two scores on 22 carries. Stampley added 70 yards and a pair of touchdowns on six carries. Walters finished with a net of 52 yards and a touchdown on 11 attempts. He was also 5-for-12 passing for 32 yards and an interception.
White and Kennedy Jr. had a pick apiece. Kennarius Chandler had three tackles for loss. Markai Green and Kennyan Chandler had two tackles for loss each. Michael Washington had a sack and Jyheir Sutton and Elijah Faulkner had half a sack each.
Malachuk went 16-for-41 for 177 yards and two interceptions. He added 52 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. As a team, the Roadrunners ran 24 times for 88 yards, including just 21 first-half yards on 12 attempts.
After last season’s 2-0 Nazareth win, this is the second-straight season in which the number-one team in the IHSA Class 5A Preseason Poll lost in this matchup.
UP NEXT
The Kays travel to Washington for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.