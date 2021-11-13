KANKAKEE — Kankakee’s record-setting season continued Saturday when the Kays got some late game magic to knock off Marion 44-38 at home in the IHSA Class 5A quarterfinals. With the win, the 12-0 Kays advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2008.
Kankakee struck first when Staples tossed a seven-yard touchdown to Pierre Allen to give the Kays a 7-0 lead with 8:24 remaining in the first quarter.
Marion responded by scoring the next 22 points to take a 15-point lead halfway through the second quarter after finding success both on the ground and through the air. Most of the Wildcats' big plays came from speedy wideout Venson Newsome, who entered Saturday with 16 touchdown receptions.
“We knew Marion could score some points, and [Newsome] is a heck of a player," Kays coach Derek Hart said. "He made a couple of plays on us, but we knew offensively that if we took care of the ball and do what we do, then we would pretty tough to stop too.”
Kankakee got back in the game with a six-yard touchdown run by Demere Turner to cut its deficit to 22-14, and then a 16-yard touchdown by Quanterious McElroy reduced the Wildcats' lead to just one point at 22-21 with 3:36 left in the first half.
“The play was a fade, and the corner was shading me to the inside," McElroy said. "I looked at [Staples], and he gave me the look, nd then I just went for it. It was a huge play in the game.”
Karsen King found paydirt on a six-yard pass from Staples with just six seconds remaining in the second quarter, putting the Kays up 28-22 at halftime.
Marion scored on the opening drive of the second half and converted a two-point conversion to take a 30-28 lead.
Speedster Jyaire Hill gave Kankakee the lead late in the third quarter when he turned the corner for a 3-yard touchdown to make the score 36-30, but Brody Larson answered back with a touchdown run halfway through the fourth quarter, giving Marion a 38-36 lead.
With the season on the line, the Kays marched downfield, converting a third-and-eight late in the game on the fast-twitch scrambling ability of Staples, who narrowly avoided a perfectly-timed blitz and shook and dazzled his way for a first down deep into Marion territory.
“Marion did a good job scouting me on tape and trying to contain me because I like to scramble a lot,” Staples said. ”But I knew on third-and-eight, I had to make a play with my legs. My team needed me to make a play.”
A few plays later, with 1:03 left on the clock, Staples took a designed run off the left tackle for a 3-yard touchdown to give Kankakee the lead.
Nazir Hill intercepted Marion on the ensuing drive to secure the Kays 44-38 quarterfinal win.
“It was a heck of a game against a well-coached team,” said Hart. “They played us as tough as a team could play.
“I’m just happy overall, our kids kept getting punched in the mouth and kept coming back.”
Kankakee was able to rally off a massive home crowd late, something Hart said his players thrive on.
“It’s amazing; the community has bought in and they are loving it right now, and the kids were just feeding off it all night, especially in the fourth quarter," Hart said. "So we really appreciate all of the support. It’s great to see everyone come together.”
And for Staples, being able to put together such a great Saturday afternoon for his native Kankakee was a blessing, especially with the tenacity the team showed down the stretch.
“It feels great to do this for the city,” Staples said. “We got down on the scoreboard for one of the first times all season but we bounced back.
UP NEXT
The Kays will return home next Saturday to face Morton in the IHSA Class 5A semi-finals at 3 PM.
