Kankakee’s Jyaire Hill evades a tackle by a Crete-Monee defender Friday night.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

CRETE — Crete-Monee held off Kankakee 25-22 Friday night to capture the Southland Conference Championship, in one of the state's most highly-anticipated Week 9 matchups between state title contenders. After knocking off Joliet Catholic earlier in the season while the Hilltoppers were ranked first in Class 4A, the Warriors played spoilers again, knocking off Class 5A's top-ranked Kays to end the regular season.

With the loss, the Kays' record dropped to 7-2 on the season and 5-1 in the Southland Athletic Conference while the Warriors finished the regular season 7-2 (6-0).

Both teams fought and scrapped to a 6-6 tie going into halftime. Crete-Monee quarterback Cory Stennis put the first points on the scoreboard, giving the Warriors a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a touchdown run.

