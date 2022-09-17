Football File Art
Daily Journal/File

KANKAKEE — Graduates of Kankakee, Westview and Eastridge returned to Kankakee High School for a Homecoming football game it had never witnessed before, returning to their roots to watch their defending state runner-up Kays host Peoria Manual in a Homecoming matchup the Kays entered with as much fanfare as ever.

The Kays celebrated with a quick and easy 49-0 running clock win over Peoria, led by Demere Turner and Larenz Walters, who each scored two touchdowns apiece in the win.

Kankakee’s record improved to 3-1 on the season with the nonconference victory.

Recommended for you