...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO
6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow producing occasional white out
conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches,
most of the snow occurring Thursday. Winds gusting as high as
50 mph expected. Wind chill values of 25 to 35 below zero
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Falling or blowing snow may result in white out
conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel
extremely difficult. Power outages will also be possible as a
result of strong wind gusts to 50 mph. Roads will likely
quickly become ice covered as temperatures rapidly fall
Thursday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25
to 35 below zero are likely Thursday night through Friday
night. Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
&&
Weather Alert
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Storm Watch, west winds to 45 kt, occasionally to
50 kt, and significant waves to 7 ft, occasionally to 9 feet
possible. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, heavy freezing
spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater possible, which may
rapidly accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor, IL and Calumet
Harbor, IL to Gary, IN.
* WHEN...For the Storm Watch, from late Thursday night through
Friday evening. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, from late
Thursday night through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate
hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel.
Mariners should prepare to remain in port and/or secure their
vessel for severe conditions before conditions deteriorate.
&&
Kankakee’s Naz Hill grabs an interception over Crete-Monee’s Joshua Franklin, as Kankakee’s Jyaire Hill also defends the pass during an Oct. 22 game at Crete-Monee. Naz Hill committed to the University of Wyoming Wednesday.
Naz Hill learned during his junior year of football that it was the sport he wanted to pursue past the high school level. A Daily Journal All-Area and All-Southland Athletic Conference athlete in football, basketball and track and field, the latter of which he also earned a state championship, it was the love of the gridiron that pushed Hill towards a future in college football.
And on Wednesday, Hill, a three-star defensive back, took the next step towards that future when he signed to continue his college career at the University of Wyoming.
“After my junior year when I took off, I knew I wanted to do this,” Hill said. “It was fun and I knew I could get paid for doing something like this.”
Hill has professional aspirations, but before that, he’ll enjoy the campus and city of Laramie for a Wyoming program that’s won at least eight games in five of the past seven seasons as members of the Mountain West Conference and produced NFL talents such as Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen.
He’ll be playing for famed head coach Craig Bohl, who won a pair of national championships as an assistant coach at the University of Nebraska in the 1990s and won three NCAA Division I FCS National Championships at North Dakota State University before he came to Wyoming in 2013.
“It’s the program and definitely the coaching staff,” Hill said. “When I went there it was a whole different world — the way they treated me, helped me go through the process along with me as we went down the road, that played a big part of my decision.”
Hill had roughly a dozen Division I offers, including programs like Oregon and Nebraska, two teams that offered scholarships to both Hill and fellow Kays defensive back Jyaire Hill, who committed to the University of Michigan Wednesday.
Naz Hill said the two did consider playing together, but ultimately decided to each find their perfect fits.
“We thought about that a lot,” Naz said. “We talked about it a couple times but decided to go our separate ways and do what’s better for each of us.”
Hill earned a pair of All-Southland Suburban Conference selections and was a Daily Journal All-Area pick as a senior. He had 32 tackles, four interceptions (one for a touchdown) and two safeties as a senior.
While he’s enjoyed plenty of athletic achievements during his time with the Kays, there’s much more than the sports success that he’s taken away from high school.
“It definitely helped me a lot, academically and athletically,” Hill said. “Superintendent [Genevra] Walters too, she helped me a lot along the process.”
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
