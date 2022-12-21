Naz Hill

Kankakee’s Naz Hill grabs an interception over Crete-Monee’s Joshua Franklin, as Kankakee’s Jyaire Hill also defends the pass during an Oct. 22 game at Crete-Monee. Naz Hill committed to the University of Wyoming Wednesday.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Naz Hill learned during his junior year of football that it was the sport he wanted to pursue past the high school level. A Daily Journal All-Area and All-Southland Athletic Conference athlete in football, basketball and track and field, the latter of which he also earned a state championship, it was the love of the gridiron that pushed Hill towards a future in college football.

And on Wednesday, Hill, a three-star defensive back, took the next step towards that future when he signed to continue his college career at the University of Wyoming.

“After my junior year when I took off, I knew I wanted to do this,” Hill said. “It was fun and I knew I could get paid for doing something like this.”

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

