...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO
6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow producing occasional white out
conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches,
most of the snow occurring Thursday. Winds gusting as high as
50 mph expected. Wind chill values of 25 to 35 below zero
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Falling or blowing snow may result in white out
conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel
extremely difficult. Power outages will also be possible as a
result of strong wind gusts to 50 mph. Roads will likely
quickly become ice covered as temperatures rapidly fall
Thursday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25
to 35 below zero are likely Thursday night through Friday
night. Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
&&
Weather Alert
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Storm Watch, west winds to 45 kt, occasionally to
50 kt, and significant waves to 7 ft, occasionally to 9 feet
possible. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, heavy freezing
spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater possible, which may
rapidly accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor, IL and Calumet
Harbor, IL to Gary, IN.
* WHEN...For the Storm Watch, from late Thursday night through
Friday evening. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, from late
Thursday night through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate
hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel.
Mariners should prepare to remain in port and/or secure their
vessel for severe conditions before conditions deteriorate.
&&
Kankakee’s Jyaire “Suga” Hill places a University of Michigan hat on his head Wednesday as he chooses to commit to playing football at the college during a signing day ceremony at Kankakee High School.
Kankakee's Jyaire Hill video calls his new coach at the University of Michigan, Jim Harbaugh, on Wednesday as he chose to commit to playing football at the college during a signing day ceremony at Kankakee High School.
Kankakee's Jyaire Hill signs his letter of intent to the University of Michigan on Wednesday as he chose to commit to playing football at the college during a signing day ceremony at Kankakee High School.
Kankakee's Jyaire "Suga" Hill is congratulated by his parents, parents Kanesha and Joeron Sr., as he chose the University of Michigan football program to commit to Wednesday during a signing day ceremony at Kankakee High School.
KANKAKEE — Jyaire “Suga” Hill announced Monday that he would be announcing his college home Wednesday afternoon, providing a top five list of schools of which he was considering.
When Wednesday came and Hill played a video on the Kankakee High School gymnasium video board that indicated his commitment, the school he chose wasn’t one of those five.
Hill committed, and signed his letter of intent, to the University of Michigan on Wednesday, a prestigious program led by Jim Harbaugh that’s won 11 national championships as one of the staples of the Big Ten Conference for more than a century.
He chose Michigan over Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Purdue during a ceremony that filled the Kankakee High School gymnasium, complete with the TV cameras and ESPN interview requests that come with being one of the most prized recruits in the country.
“Everybody was already thinking I was going to Michigan, so I just tried to have a little fun with it,” Hill said of his decision and previous list of considered schools. “... Everybody just assumed I was going there and I had my final spot, the block M. I’m ready to make something happen.”
Recruiting websites 247 Sports, On3 and Rivals all predicted Hill would commit to the Wolverines, even after his top five was revealed without them on it, something Hill said Harbaugh understood as well and was “confident” that he would end up in maize and blue.
Hill, quiet by nature, kept a tight lid on his recruiting process from the jump. As a consensus four-star recruit ranked second overall in the state by 247 and On3 and a member of the heralded “ESPN 300” for the national Class of 2023, college football fans across the country were highly interested in his recruitment, but it was largely kept under the tight wraps he desired.
“I don’t know how,” Hill said of his quiet recruitment. “God did that.”
As for what sold Hill on the Wolverines, the answer was pretty simple.
“They’ve got the talent, the swag and the coaches,” Hill said. “They’ve got everything and I have a good connection with those coaches.”
Hill has been a staple for the Kays in both football and track and field the past few years. On the gridiron, he’s a two-time Daily Journal All-Area selection and three-time All-Southland Athletic Conference pick, including the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.
He had 42 total tackles (five for loss), three forced fumbles, three interceptions, two sacks, 186 receiving yards, 129 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns for the Kays this fall. His performance also earned him a selection to the U.S. Army Bowl as he helped lead the Kays to an 8-3 record and trip to the second round of the IHSA Class 5A playoffs.
As a junior, Hill was a huge factor for a Kays team that had its best season in school history. He had 468 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, 56 solo tackles, seven interceptions (one for a touchdown) and four kickoff and punt return touchdowns on his way to an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 5A All-State season. The Kays went 13-1 on the year, a season that ended with the program’s first ever championship game appearance, the first Southland title in program history and the first undefeated regular season at Kankakee since 1990.
On the track, Hill was a member of the Kays’ 4-by-200 meter relay team that took home the 2020-21 IHSA Class 2A gold medal, the program’s first gold since 1958. And in 2021-22, he was a pivotal part of a boys track and field team that won its first ever state championship when the Kays swept the boys and girls IHSA Class 2A State Finals.
Hill will now set his sights on Michigan, where he’ll play his home games at Michigan Stadium, more commonly known as The Big House, one of the most prestigious venues in all of sports.
What’s on the agenda for Hill once he arrives?
“Greatness,” Hill said. “I’m waiting for my shine. I’m going to get to work and ball.”
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
