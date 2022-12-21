KANKAKEE — Jyaire “Suga” Hill announced Monday that he would be announcing his college home Wednesday afternoon, providing a top five list of schools of which he was considering.

When Wednesday came and Hill played a video on the Kankakee High School gymnasium video board that indicated his commitment, the school he chose wasn’t one of those five.

Hill committed, and signed his letter of intent, to the University of Michigan on Wednesday, a prestigious program led by Jim Harbaugh that’s won 11 national championships as one of the staples of the Big Ten Conference for more than a century.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

