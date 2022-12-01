KANKAKEE — Wherever Jyaire Hill finds himself at Kankakee High School, he's often been making school history. Whether it was on the track, where he helped the Kays to the boys track and field team to its first-ever state championship last year, or the football team, which he helped lead to its first-ever state championship game in 2021, there hasn't been much school history made recently that hasn't involved the Kankakee senior.

That history continued to be written by Hill on Wednesday, when he was the first Kay to ever be named a U.S. Army All-American in football. At a schoolwide assembly held in the Kankakee High School gymnasium, U.S. Army Bowl scout Marquis Moate presented Hill with his jersey for this year's U.S. Army Bowl, a national all-star high school football game, held in Dallas on Dec. 17.

As his teammates, classmates, family and fellow community members flocked to the gym Wednesday, a jubilant Hill donned his new threads before thanking those important to him, but not before taking a long pause to soak the moment in.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you