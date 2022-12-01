...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST /1 PM EST/ TODAY TO
11 PM CST /MIDNIGHT EST/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast
Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From noon CST /1 PM EST/ today to 11 PM CST /midnight
EST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another period of westerly gusts of 40 to
45 mph are likely later tonight, behind a strong cold front.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
Kankakee's Jyaire Hill, center, is presented a U.S. Army Bowl from Army Bowl scout Marquis Moate, left, while Kays head football coach Derek Hart looks on. Hill was the first player in Kankakee history to be named to the U.S. Army Bowl, a national all-star high school football game, on Wednesday.
Kankakee coach Derek Hart, left, speaks Wednesday about Kays senior Jyaire Hill, seated center between parents Kanesha and Joeron Sr., during a ceremony held for Hill being selected to the U.S. Army Bowl.
KANKAKEE — Wherever Jyaire Hill finds himself at Kankakee High School, he's often been making school history. Whether it was on the track, where he helped the Kays to the boys track and field team to its first-ever state championship last year, or the football team, which he helped lead to its first-ever state championship game in 2021, there hasn't been much school history made recently that hasn't involved the Kankakee senior.
That history continued to be written by Hill on Wednesday, when he was the first Kay to ever be named a U.S. Army All-American in football. At a schoolwide assembly held in the Kankakee High School gymnasium, U.S. Army Bowl scout Marquis Moate presented Hill with his jersey for this year's U.S. Army Bowl, a national all-star high school football game, held in Dallas on Dec. 17.
As his teammates, classmates, family and fellow community members flocked to the gym Wednesday, a jubilant Hill donned his new threads before thanking those important to him, but not before taking a long pause to soak the moment in.
"You only get this feeling once," Hill said. "You’ve got to take it all in and try and make this a special moment."
Hill was announced by his coach, Derek Hart, whose first year at Kankakee was Hill's freshman year of high school. Hart spoke about the first varsity practice Hill logged as a freshman, showing up to practice in khaki pants and a polo shirt under his pads, and dominating his older varsity teammates.
For Hart, celebrations like Wednesday aren't just to honor Hill's growth on the field, but off of it as well.
"I think he’s handled himself well with the success he’s had in short amount of time," Hart said. "You could see he was nervous to talk a bit, but he understands how important it is not just for himself, but for the Kankakee community, the high school and the football program."
The second-oldest of five children, Hill's parents, Joeron Sr. and Kanesha, have seen the impact their son has had at home, especially to little brothers King and Kash Mauni.
"He better be a big influence on the younger ones," Joeron Sr. said. "He has two little brothers who look up to him that play football, and we hope he continues to be a positive influence on the kids."
While positive emotions filled the gym Wednesday, moments like the ceremony also serve as a reminder for Kanesha that her son is getting closer and closer to being out on his own.
"I'm happy, but it's just reality that he's growing up," Kanesha said. "It's hard not to get emotional."
But before Jyaire moves on to college, the consensus four-star defensive back recruit still has to settle on where he'll spend his next four years. He released a top 10 list of schools that includes Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas Christian (TCU), California-Los Angeles (UCLA) and Washington last month, but remains unsigned. He's the top-ranked unsigned recruit in the state, according to recruiting databases 247Sports and On3, both of whom have him ranked as the second-ranked overall recruit in the state.
"It’s like a child," Jyaire said of his recruitment. "You’ve got to make sure everything is 100%, everything is stable and that you’re making the right choice."
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
