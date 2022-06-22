As the school year becomes more distant of a memory, high school football fields around the state have begun filling back up with soon-to-be freshmen through seniors preparing for the fall season.
But for a select bunch of recent graduates, last week provided one last opportunity to buckle up the chinstraps as high schoolers at the Illinois Shrine Game in Bloomington.
Included in that bunch was Kankakee graduate Marques Covington, a defensive end who racked up two-and-a-half sacks and six total tackles for the blue team on the field and earned the Darth Winkler Service Award off of it.
“It was super cool,” Covington said of the experience, a week-long stay at Illinois Wesleyan University before the game was played Saturday. “I was really excited and happy to rep the Kays one last time after what we did last year and what we’re gonna do this year.”
More than just the game that was held at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Tucci Field last Saturday, Shrine Game players, some of the best graduating high school football players in the state, spent the week staying at Wesleyan, where they practiced and participated in events with local chapters of Shriners International.
Some of those events included a dinner with children from Shriners Children’s Hospital, a charity baseball game with the Miracle League of Central Illinois and a banquet event.
Whether it was on the field or off of it, Covington displayed the characteristics that earned him the Winkler Award, which is awarded to “the player who best exemplifies character, intelligence, sportsmanship and service both on and off the field.”
He said he didn’t do anything different than he did the past four years with the Kays, which included a three-year varsity career that culminated with a trip to the school’s first-ever IHSA Class 5A State championship game, 10 sacks, Daily Journal All-Area team honors and a spot on the All-Southland Athletic Conference team.
“To me, it was just me being me,” Covington said. “I was a captain during high school and did the same thing; I held people accountable and was a leader of men — helping, teaching, being respectful and having integrity.”
On the field, Covington was a presence all afternoon long, with his two solo sacks, additional half sack and handful of pressures and backfield disruptions. He credited a strict summer workout regiment with former Kays teammate Joseph Shannon for his performance on the field.
“Ever since the season stopped I haven’t stopped working,” Covington said. “...I was the most undersized kid there on the offensive and defensive lines, but that’s where the confidence and hard work kicks in.
“I was just excited to see the progress I’ve made.”
Covington will keep working in Kankakee for a couple more weeks before he heads west to Iowa Central Community College in Ft. Dodge, Iowa, where he will spend the next two years before hoping to transfer to a four-year university.
The decision to go to a junior college with the aspirations of ending at a larger four-year school over the security of starting and finishing at a smaller four-year school is one Covington knows is a gamble, but it is also one he knows will pay off if he keeps his same mentality.
“Going to a two-year college, I’m betting on myself and [the Shrine Game] was a nice experience to see where football can take me,” Covington said. “I’m starting at JUCO, at the bottom of the barrel with the dogs, and if I want to get out I’ll have to work two times harder.”
In addition to Covington, five other area standouts were invited but did not participate last week — Wilmington graduates Allan Richards and Nick Sanford, Bishop McNamara teammates Colton Provost and Mel Hay and Reed-Custer graduate Elliot Cassem.
Richards, an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 2A All-Stater as a kicker, linebacker and tight end, helped lead the Wildcats to the Class 2A state championship with 101 tackles (11 for loss) on defense and an 8-for-9 rate on field goals and a 50-for-55 rate on extra points. He will continue his career at Quincy University after earning All-Illinois Central Eight Conference and Daily Journal All-Area recognition.
Sanford, another IHSFCA All-Stater was the leading blocker in the trenches for the Wildcats’ fierce ground attack that ran for more than 4,000 yards as an offensive tackle. On the defensive line, he recorded 45 tackles (eight for loss) and had a pair of sacks. The All-ICE and Daily Journal All-Area selection will continue his career at the University of St. Francis.
Provost was an IHSFCA 2A All-State selection in the fall as a wide receiver and defensive back, also earning All-Metro Suburban Conference and Daily Journal All-Area recognition after catching 32 passes for 655 yards and six touchdowns as a wide receiver and recording 45 tackles and a pair of interceptions as a defensive back.
Hay, an All-MSC and Daily Journal All-Area Special Mention, played fullback and linebacker for the Fightin’ Irish on their IHSA Class 2A quarterfinalist team, where he posted 88 tackles (five for loss) and ran for a pair of touchdowns.
Cassem was an All-ICE and Daily Journal selection after helping lead the Comets to one of their best seasons in school history. At running back, Cassem had 1,504 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns, with 2,009 all-purpose yards and 23 total touchdowns, both of which were school records and best in the area last fall. He will head to Western Illinois University to continue his careers on the gridiron and in the classroom.
