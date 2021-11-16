Tickets for Kankakee and Wilmington's semifinal football playoff games are on sale, and fans are being reminded to purchase them online in advance of Saturday's games, per IHSA rules this fall.
For both the Kays' IHSA Class 5A semifinal at home against Morton, and the Wildcats' Class 2A home semifinal against Tri-Valley, tickets are available via GoFan, either on the mobile app (available for download on the Apple and Android app stores for free) or at gofan.co.
Tickets are $8 for both games. The Kays host Morton at 3 p.m., and gates open at 1:30 p.m. The Wildcats' clash with Tri-Valley kicks off at 5 p.m., with gates opening at 3:30 p.m.
The direct link for Kankakee tickets is https://bit.ly/3nk3Kyr and the direct link for Wilmington tickets is https://bit.ly/3cgjPyB.
Kankakee has told the Daily Journal if will offer a limited cash line, but is asking as many fans as possible to purchase tickets in advance. The school is also challenging the community to stuff the stands Saturday.
"The Kankakee Kays football team and staff want to express their appreciation for all the support they have had so far," the school said in a press release issued Monday. "They are challenging the Kankakee community to go all out for this week's semifinal contest and purchase 2000 tickets."
For more questions on Kankakee tickets, fans can call the school at 815-802-5525 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.