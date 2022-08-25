Kankakee football

Kankakee’s Karson King, left, attempts to catch a pass while being defended by teammate Davi Jones during a summer football workout last month. The Kays enter the season as the top-ranked team in the Illinois AP Class 5A Poll.

 Daily Journal/Mason Schweizer

As the prep football season begins Thursday, two local teams made up a quarter of the top-ranked teams in the Preseason Illinois AP Polls Wednesday.

The Kays are tops in Class 5A, where they won the second-place trophy last season. They open the season with a road trip to Nazareth, who is second in the 5A poll to begin the year.

The Wildcats open atop Class 2A after winning the 2A title last season. They're joined in the Class 2A rankings by ninth-ranked Bishop McNamara.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you