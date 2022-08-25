Kankakee’s Karson King, left, attempts to catch a pass while being defended by teammate Davi Jones during a summer football workout last month. The Kays enter the season as the top-ranked team in the Illinois AP Class 5A Poll.
As the prep football season begins Thursday, two local teams made up a quarter of the top-ranked teams in the Preseason Illinois AP Polls Wednesday.
The Kays are tops in Class 5A, where they won the second-place trophy last season. They open the season with a road trip to Nazareth, who is second in the 5A poll to begin the year.
The Wildcats open atop Class 2A after winning the 2A title last season. They're joined in the Class 2A rankings by ninth-ranked Bishop McNamara.
Wilmington's Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals, Reed-Custer, come in ranked third in Class 3A. Fellow ICE squad Coal City is ninth in Class 4A and Iroquois West begins the season ranked seventh in Class 1A, giving the area six ranked teams to start the season.
For full polls, see below:
Class 8A
School Pts
1. Lincoln-Way East (7) 95
2. Loyola (2) 91
3. Glenbard West 79
4. Bolingbrook 75
5. Gurnee Warren 63
6. Naperville Neuqua Valley (1) 54
7. Maine South 48
8. Chicago (Marist) 34
9. O'Fallon 20
10. Naperville North 16
(tie) Hinsdale Central 16
Others receiving votes: Lockport 12, York 5, Palatine 3, Edwardsville 1, Glenbrook South 1.
Class 7A
School Pts
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (9) 99
2. Batavia (1) 83
3. Chicago (St. Rita) 72
4. Prospect 48
5. Willowbrook 42
6. Glenbard North 31
7. Jacobs 29
8. Brother Rice 19
9. Wheaton North 13
10. Moline 12
Others receiving votes: Pekin 11, Normal Community 9, Hononegah 9, St. Charles North 4, Hoffman Estates 3, Lincoln Way West 2, Yorkville 1.
Class 6A
School Pts
1. East St. Louis (9) 99
2. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 81
3. Crete-Monee 71
4. Chicago (St. Ignatius) 63
4. Cary-Grove (1) 63
6. Lemont 47
7. Kenwood 41
8. Lake Forest 24
9. Rock Island 12
10. Machesney Park Harlem 9
Others receiving votes: Chatham Glenwood 8, Crystal Lake Central 6, Chicago (Kennedy) 6, Washington 5, Chicago (Simeon) 4, Deerfield 3, Niles Notre Dame 3, Oak Lawn Richards 3, Antioch 2.
Class 5A
School Pts
1. Kankakee (9) 108
2. LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 80
3. Mahomet-Seymour (1) 75
4. Morris 67
5. Oak Park (Fenwick) (1) 48
6. Peoria 46
7. Rockford Boylan 33
8. Sycamore 26
9. Sterling 25
10. Chicago (Morgan Park) 22
Others receiving votes: Glenbard South 19, Mascoutah 16, Highland 11, Marion 9, Morton 7, Kaneland 5, Chicago (St. Patrick) 5, Decatur MacArthur 2, Jacksonville 1.
Class 4A
School Pts
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (4) 76
2. Joliet Catholic (4) 71
3. Rochester 61
4. St. Francis 55
5. Richmond-Burton 46
6. Genoa-Kingston 28
7. Chicago (Phillips) 23
8. Effingham 16
9. Coal City 14
10. Wheaton Academy 11
Others receiving votes: Breese Central 10, Quincy Notre Dame 7, Carterville 4, Freeburg 4, St. Laurence 4, Peoria Notre Dame 3, Cahokia 3, Stillman Valley 2, Kewanee 1, Marengo 1.
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.