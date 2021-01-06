In 2019, the Kankakee football team had one of its best seasons in school history under first-year head coach Derek Hart. Not only did the Kays win their first playoff game since 2008, they also tied a school record for most wins in a single season after finishing the year 9-2 overall.
The newfound successes on the gridiron were supposed to catapult the Kays into an even better season this year, with a wealth of talent back on both sides of the ball.
All fall sports teams are feeling the pain of a drawn-out process of moving to a spring season that now also is uncertain, but the lull arguably has hurt the Kays and their momentum more than most.
“I think the worst thing it did was hurt the mentality of our kids as far as them not knowing,” Kankakee defensive coordinator Ed Hazelett said. “It’s hard to come to a workout and give it your all if you have nothing to look forward to.
“I think that’s the worst thing the pandemic has done is hurt the minds of our players.”
The pandemic also has changed how coaches can work. Between all the coronavirus guidelines, cancellations, postponements and changes during this past year or so, Hart has seen first hand how it’s affected his squad in preparation for this season.
“It’s been tough trying to build on last year’s success through the pandemic,” Hart said. “We had a great summer, and our kids were awesome; they had a lot of fun. So, we are trying to hang onto that until Feb. 15, when we can get back to our contact days again.
“Hopefully, kids will then have the same mindset they had earlier this past summer.”
As far as mindsets go, it doesn’t seem as though starting quarterback Tyjuane Stewart’s focus has wavered since he and the rest of the team last took the field in a 22-18 loss to Mascoutah in a back-and-forth IHSA Class 5A second-round game that ended Kankakee’s 2019 season.
“Playing in a state championship was our goal last season, and we came up short,” Stewart said. “This year, we used that second round exit in the playoffs last season as a lot of motivation to come back stronger.”
A big part in trying to get a chance to outdo its last season will come down to the leadership of the Kays. Hart noted how strong the leadership was in his 2019 senior class, and he said he believes it has trickled down to the new senior class this season.
“I think our biggest thing has been our leadership,” Hart said. “My first season last year, our seniors did a great job at holding kids accountable, and it just kind of carried on to the next group of seniors this season, and they have taken it to the next level.”
One thing to keep an eye on is Kankakee’s defense, particularly the secondary. Coach Hazelett said he believes his secondary will have made a huge improvement because of all the experience his guys gained last season.
“This year, I was really looking forward to watching the secondary because they were going to be more of a veteran group,” Hazelett said. “So, I’m [really] excited to see how we would stop the passing game and things of that nature.”
Despite the season still being in question for the spring, multiple Kankakee football players believe they can be even better this season because of how motivated they are to come back better this season.
“I feel like we will come back stronger this year and have more success,” Stewart said, “because this season, everybody has a chip on our shoulder, and so everyone has been getting stronger and faster.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!