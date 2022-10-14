Football File Art
Daily Journal/File

KANKAKEE — As Kankakee senior running back Demere Turner and his Kays teammate felt an early light drizzle at the start of Friday's home game with Thornton turn into a heavy downpour by halftime, he began to realize that Friday's weather had a lot in common with the last seven opponents the Kays have faced, including the most recent Wildcats.

"It tried to stop us," Turner said. "But we aren't gonna let it stop us."

Turner celebrated he and his classmates' senior night in style, running for a game-high 109 yards and three touchdowns to pace a Kankakee backfield that combined for 230 yards and five touchdowns on just 19 carries in a 42-0 Kays victory.

Mason Schweizer

