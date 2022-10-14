...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
KANKAKEE — As Kankakee senior running back Demere Turner and his Kays teammate felt an early light drizzle at the start of Friday's home game with Thornton turn into a heavy downpour by halftime, he began to realize that Friday's weather had a lot in common with the last seven opponents the Kays have faced, including the most recent Wildcats.
"It tried to stop us," Turner said. "But we aren't gonna let it stop us."
Turner celebrated he and his classmates' senior night in style, running for a game-high 109 yards and three touchdowns to pace a Kankakee backfield that combined for 230 yards and five touchdowns on just 19 carries in a 42-0 Kays victory.
Kankakee, the top-ranked team in Class 5A, improved to 7-1 on the year and 5-0 in the Southland Athletic Conference. Thornton dropped to 1-7 on the year and 1-4 in the Southland.
"I was really proud of how our kids came out and played; they were amped up," Kankakee coach Derek Hart said. "It was cold, wet and rainy weather and I'm proud of how they handled themselves."
Turner got the Kays on the board first when he capped off a game-opening drive that went 64 yards on nine plays with a 1-yard touchdown that was followed by a Larenz Walters to Karson King 2-point conversion to make it 8-0 Kays with 7:18 left in the first.
After a Kankakee turnover on downs was sandwiched by a pair of punts from the visitors, Walters threw a 19-yard touchdown strike to Quan McElroy to make it a 14-0 contest after a quarter.
From there, the Kays turned to their deep stable of running backs. Turner added his second touchdown of the game four minutes before the half to give the hosts a 20-0 lead at the break, and after Kankakee's stingy defense forced a Thornton 3-and-out to open the third, Turner made it a hat trick on the first play from scrimmage with a 34-yard scoring scamper that put the Kays ahead 28-0.
"I'm really proud of him as a player but also who he’s become off the field," Hart said of Turner. "He's one of our leaders, he does things the right way, he’s proud when other guys score and is a great teammate.
"Seeing him have a big night on senior night was fun to see."
Speedy junior Tony Phillips scored on the ensuing Kankakee drive to make it 34-0 midway through the fourth before James "Dink" Stampley brought the game to a running clock with a 9-yard touchdown run of his own just three minutes later.
The Kays handed the ball to senior Steven Young for the 2-point conversion that made it 42-0, a tip of the cap to the four-year starting guard for the Kays who made his 39th start of his career Friday — every game the Kays have had since he was a freshman.
Young said that every prior season, the anticipation of the emotions he would feel on his own senior night crept closer and closer before he celebrated his own Friday.
"When i was a freshman, I was like, 'I’ve got three more years,' and when I was a sophomore we had COVID-19 and I was like, 'but I've got two more years, I'm not tripping,' and then last year it started to hit me a little bit that it would be me next year but I had another year of high school, but this was different," Young said. "Walking out when they called my name and talked about me being a senior, it was just different."
Prior to Stampley's score, the Kays took over when Davi Jones returned a punt to the Thornton 35-yard line, where a late hit out-of-bounds led to a skirmish between both teams, with some Thornton players and coaches running to the Kankakee sideline in aid of their teammate, with the end result of no ejections and one 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty on Thornton.
After the final Kankakee touchdown, Thornton punted back to the Kays on the first play of the fourth quarter, a play that ended with a pair of players exchanging words that led to two flags thrown.
Rather than designate who the flags were on, the officials had brief discussions amongst themselves and with both coaches before ending the game with 11:23 left in the fourth quarter and the 42-0 victory for the Kays.
With the Kays preparing for a regular season finale at Crete-Monee that will decide the Southland title and a potential postseason run after that, Hart agreed with the officials' decision to call the game.
"There was a lot of extra stuff after plays and stuff and I thought we handled ourselves pretty well," Hart said. "It was more the officials’ [decision to call the game], but at the same time we’ve got something to play for and they won’t be able to make the playoffs, so I thought it was just smart to end it."
STAT BOOK
Turner's 108 yards and three touchdowns came on eight carries. Phillips tallied 85 yards and a score on six carries and Stampley had five rushes for 36 yards and a score. Walters went 6-for-8 for 124 yards and the score to McElroy. Karson King had a pair of receptions for 43 yards.
Josiha Mason and Michael Washington each had sacks and Jaydon Villagomez and Jashon Crawford had a team-high three tackles for loss each for the top scoring defense in the state.
UP NEXT
The Kays will travel to Crete-Monee Friday at 6 p.m. in a matchup of unbeaten Southalnd teams that will play to determine the conference in the regular season finale for the third-straight season. Kankakee is the most recent victor, capping off last year's 9-0 regular season with a 28-20 win.
"Obviously it's a big game for us that's become a bit of a rivalry," Hart said. "Our kids are gonna be excited for that one."
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
