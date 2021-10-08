Kankakee blitzed out to a quick 40-0 halftime lead before cruising to a 46-6 home victory over Bloom. Pierre Allen and Nate Hill scored two touchdowns each in the Kays running clock win on Homecoming night.
With the win, Kankakee remains undefeated and improved to 7-0 overall and to 3-0 in the Southland Conference.
“Our kids came out fired up with it being senior night and homecoming,” said Kankakee coach Derek Hart. “I thought we played really well, especially in the first half. We had some penalties we need to clean up, but overall I’m really happy with our performance. Our O-line was fantastic and opened up running lanes all night. Seniors Trevion Campbell, Malik Dozier, and Talis Walker had a heck of a game controlling things upfront.”
Jyaire Hill scored the game’s first touchdown on a one-yard run to give the Kays an early lead, while also receiving his state championship ring from track and field at halftime.
“I’m really proud of my accomplishments. We all got to celebrate tonight,” Jyaire Hill said. “It was a great experience. I feel rich right now. It’s truly an amazing feeling.”
Nate Hill added a touchdown run a few minutes later to give the Kays a 13-0 lead after one quarter.
Tomele Staples completed a goal-line fade from the one-yard line to Allen for a touchdown to extend Kankakee’s lead early in the second quarter.
Nate Hill scored his second touchdown of the game a few minutes later on a 4-yard run to make the score 26-0 with 7:07 left in the half.
“We wanted to put on a show for all of the fans who came out to support us on homecoming and senior night,” Nate Hill said. “Overall it was a good performance. Coach Hart did a good job with the play calling. It feels great to be 7-0 but our feet aren’t coming off the gas pedal. We need to keep it up because being the No. 3 ranked team in the state (in Class 6A), we have a target on us and can’t let up.”
Maurice Burke caught a screen pass and turned on the jets for a 42-yard touchdown to make the score 33-0.
Allen caught his second touchdown from Staples late in the half to give the Kays a running clock in the second half.
Karson King caught a 20-yard touchdown in the third quarter for Kankakee’s final touchdown.
Third-year coach Hart has continued to turn heads, improving to 20-4 overall since taking over the Kays program that saw just 11 combined wins in the three seasons before his arrival.
“Some of our keys have been our kids’ discipline and attitude,” Hart said. “Our weight-lifting program has also been important, and then it comes down to execution. Our coaches do a great job throughout the week preparing our kids to play.
“Being 7-0 is great but we’re just taking things week by week. We’re going to enjoy tonight and the kids will enjoy Homecoming tomorrow and then come Monday our focus will be on Thornton.”
UP NEXT
The Kays travel to Harvey to play Thornton at 5 p.m. next Friday in another Southland Conference game.
