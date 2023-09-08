KANKAKEE — There was no denying the talent disparity between the IHSA Class 6A No. 2 ranked Kankakee Kays and its Southland Athletic Conference opponent Thornridge on Friday night.

Kankakee scored seven touchdowns — four offensive and three defensive — in the first eight minutes of the the game, which forced an early running clock before going on to eventually setting a school record in points with an 81-0 shutout win over the Falcons to improve its record to 3-0 on the season. 

"Our big focus tonight was to make sure our kids were focusing on us," Kays head coach Miles Osei said. "That was it."

