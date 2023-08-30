The Associated Press released its weekly update to the IHSA AP Football Polls, where a trio of area schools find themselves in the top 10 of their respective classes and another is eyeing a spot of its own.
Kankakee (1-0) moved up a spot to fourth in Class 6A after defeating Nazareth 33-26 last week. The Roadrunners went from first to third in Class 5A.
In Class 3A, Reed-Custer (1-0) moved up three spots to sixth after a 67-14 win over Elmwood Park. Wilmington (0-1) slipped from fifth to ninth after a 27-21 loss to Seneca, who climbed from eighth to fourth in the Class 2A poll.
Bradley-Bourbonnais (1-0) is in the receiving votes category in Class 7A. The Boilermakers defeated Plainfield East 49-20 last week. Coal City (0-1) fell from eighth to unranked in Class 4A after a 43-3 loss to Class 4A’s third-ranked team, Morris. Bishop McNamara (0-1) dropped from the receiving votes category in Class 2A after a 20-19 loss to Leo.
1. Lincoln-Way East (7) (1-0) 97 1
4. Glenbard West (1-0) 58 7
5. Maine South (0-1) 42 4
6. Naperville North (1-0) 32 NR
7. Barrington (1-0) 28 NR
(tie) Palatine (0-1) 28 6
10. Gurnee Warren (0-1) 19 5
Others receiving votes: Minooka 11, Huntley 9, Glenbard East 8, Bolingbrook 7, South Elgin 6, Chicago (Marist) 3, Naperville Central 2, Chicago (St. Ignatius) 1.
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (11) (1-0) 110 1
3. Brother Rice (1-0) 76 4
4. St. Charles North (1-0) 72 5
6. Wheaton North (1-0) 46 6
7. Normal Community (1-0) 41 7
10. Edwardsville (1-0) 20 T8
Others receiving votes: Quincy 10, Moline 8, Pekin 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 4, Hononegah 2, Downers North 2, Wheaton Warrenville South 1.
1. East St. Louis (8) (0-1) 100 1
2. Chicago (St. Rita) (3) (1-0) 93 2
5. Lake Zurich (1-0) 56 6
8. Normal West (1-0) 27 10
9. Libertyville (1-0) 14 NR
10. Niles Notre Dame (1-0) 13 NR
(tie) Cary-Grove (1-0) 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Belvidere North 11, Lemont 9, Crystal Lake South 6, Champaign Centennial 4, Chatham Glenwood 4, Chicago (Simeon) 3, Deerfield 2, Machesney Park Harlem 2, Carmel 2, Lake Forest 1, Wauconda 1, Dunlap 1.
1. Joliet Catholic (5) (1-0) 97 5
2. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (4) (1-0) 95 3
3. LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (2) (0-1) 81 1
(tie) Sycamore (1-0) 81 6
5. Chicago (Morgan Park) (1-0) 49 T10
8. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (0-1) 23 4
9. Lisle (Benet) (1-0) 21 NR
(tie) Mundelein (Carmel) (1-0) 17 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Francis Wheaton 9, Oak Park (Fenwick) 9, Mount Vernon 8, Mahomet-Seymour 6, Glenbard South 5, Antioch 3, Mascoutah 1, Sterling 1.
1. Rochester (6) (1-0) 114 2
2. IC Catholic (6) (1-0) 107 1
4. Richmond-Burton (1-0) 78 3
5. Rockford Boylan (1-0) 66 5
7. Wheaton Academy (1-0) 41 6
9. Carterville (1-0) 34 7
10. Murphysboro (0-0) 22 NR
Others receiving votes: Normal University 8, Cahokia 6, Macomb 5, Geneseo 5, Breese Central 4, St. Laurence 3, Herrin 3, Chicago (De La Salle) 1.
1. Princeton (3) (1-0) 89 2
3. Tolono Unity (1) (1-0) 70 4
4. Williamsville (1-0) 68 3
6. Reed-Custer (1-0) 38 9
7. Stanford Olympia (1-0) 34 10
10. St. Joseph-Ogden (1-0) 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Genoa-Kingston 11, Fairbury Prairie Central 9, Durand-Pecatonica 6, Greenville 4, Mt. Carmel 4, Stillman Valley 1, Benton 1.
1. Maroa-Forsyth (5) (1-0) 68 2
2. Downs Tri-Valley (1-0) 55 4
5. Bismarck-Henning (1-0) 35 6
6. Decatur St. Teresa (1) (0-1) 34 1
8. Woodstock Marian (0-1) 21 7
9. Bloomington Central Catholic (1-0) 18 10
Others receiving votes: Johnston City 9, Knoxville 9, El Paso-Gridley 5, Breese Mater Dei 4, Pana 3, Shelbyville 2, Carmi White County 1.
1. Lena-Winslow (7) (1-0) 70 1
3. Camp Point Central (1-0) 55 2
4. Althoff Catholic (1-0) 44 7
5. Greenfield-Northwestern (1-0) 41 5
7. Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield (1-0) 16 8
8. Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (1-0) 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Rockford Lutheran 7, Hope Academy 7, Galena 4, Aurora Christian 4, Carrollton 4, Tuscola 3, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, LeRoy 2, Hardin (Calhoun) 1.