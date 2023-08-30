Football: Kankakee vs. Nazareth
Kankakee’s Larenz Walters throws a pass Friday night during the Kays’ 33-26 home victory over Nazareth in the season opener.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

The Associated Press released its weekly update to the IHSA AP Football Polls, where a trio of area schools find themselves in the top 10 of their respective classes and another is eyeing a spot of its own.

Kankakee (1-0) moved up a spot to fourth in Class 6A after defeating Nazareth 33-26 last week. The Roadrunners went from first to third in Class 5A.

In Class 3A, Reed-Custer (1-0) moved up three spots to sixth after a 67-14 win over Elmwood Park. Wilmington (0-1) slipped from fifth to ninth after a 27-21 loss to Seneca, who climbed from eighth to fourth in the Class 2A poll.

