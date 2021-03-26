KANKAKEE — It didn’t take long for Kankakee head football coach Derek Hart and the rest of his Kays to bounce back from their season opening loss to Sacred Heart-Griffin last week.
The Kays came out on fire offensively as they scored three-straight touchdowns on their first three opening possessions before going on to best Thornwood 48-28 at home on Friday night.
“Offensively we played a lot better tonight than week one against Sacred Heart-Griffin,” Hart said. “Our offensive line played well and we made some big plays today that we didn’t do last week. I think everything we did preparing this week really got us to where we are right now.”
Kankakee drew first blood on the opening drive after it was set up at midfield thanks to a surprising failed onside kick attempt by the T-Birds. A few short plays later and the Kays had already found themselves in the end zone with a 7-0 lead after quarterback Tyjuane Stewart hit Reese Edwards for a 12-yard touchdown pass on a 4th-and-12.
The early score helped boost the Kays defense which showed their ability to get to the opposing quarterback, Jalen Cunningham, early and often. Kankakee defenders Marques Covington and J’Veon Bardwell teamed up for a quarterback hit on a 3rd-and-16 which led to a quick punt by Thornwood on its opening possession.
A short punt by the Thunderbirds resulted in Kankakee getting another prime scoring opportunity by starting its next drive on Thornwood’s own 26-yard line. Kays running back Aveon Pittman then continued to put the pressure on by turning up field for a 26-yard rushing touchdown on the very next play ensuing from the punt.
“I just had to bounce back from last week,” Pittman said. “Last week I had some ups and downs so I had to bounce back and I told my offensive line I was going to get it done today.”
In a matter of seven minutes, Kankakee held a 14-0 lead. However, Thornwood would eventually respond on its second drive of the night when Cunningham connected on a 23-yard touchdown pass.
For the first time in the game, Kankakee had to drive all the way down the field from its own territory.
The Kays started its third series on their own 35-yard line where Pittman ran for two consecutive first downs before Stewart was able to hit Edwards again on another touchdown pass, a 34-yarder off play action.
“We were clicking offensively on those first three drives,” Hart said. “We played great offensively.”
Both teams went cold for a quick stretch that saw each squad punt on their ensuing possessions.
It wasn’t until Kankakee defensive back Ryan Horstman picked off a tipped pass by Cunningham to get the Kays back into rhythm.
“The ball was moving in slow motion in my face and I knew I had to grab it for an interception for my team,” Horstman said. “I knew it was coming and so it was nice to get my team’s adrenaline pumping by getting to bring out the turnover chain.”
In the final seven minutes before halftime, Kankakee secured two more touchdown drives. The first one came on a 47-yard touchdown rush by senior Joeron Hill that was countered by a 11-yard touchdown scamper by Thornwood’s running back Nathaniel Thomas with just under two minutes before halftime. And the second one came with just 29 seconds before halftime when Stewart connected for his third touchdown pass to give Kankakee a 34-14 lead at the break.
“I thought we responded very well,” Hart said “I thought we came out and had a lot of energy and we played really well.’
Thornwood put the pressure on to begin the second half by driving all the way down the field and capping things off with a three-yard touchdown run by Eric Williams to trim the Kays lead down to 14 points.
“We knew Thornwood would come out ready to go for the second half and so we just tried to keep our guys ready to go as well,” Hart said.
After each team punted on its ensuing drives, the game remained within two possessions until Stewart took things into his own hands by taking a quarterback keeper up the middle for an eight-yard touchdown rush to put the Kays up 21 points, where they eventually coasted before Pittman seemingly put the game out of reach with 11:25 left in the fourth by doing a little shake and bake for a 30-yard score, his second of the night.
“The offensive line did a phenomenal job tonight,” Hart said. “I think that was the biggest difference from last week to this week. Those guys came out and performed really well.”
Kankakee held onto a 28-point lead in the fourth quarter until Thornwood scored the final touchdown on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Cunningham on a 4th-and-25 with 7:36 left. Wanting to finish the game as strong as it started, Kankakee closed the game out by having Jake Hamilton come off a corner blitz where he sacked Cunningham right before the T-Birds turned the ball over on downs after a failed fourth down passing attempt.
“Our defense plays fast and physical and we kept making plays in the backfield that kept moving the chains backwards for Thornwood,” Hart said.
UP NEXT
Kankakee (1-1) stays at home for another Southland Athletic Conference matchup against Rich South on Friday at 7 p.m.
