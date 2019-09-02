HARVEY — It didn't take long for Kankakee to show its improvement under new head coach Derek Hart in their season-opener at Thornton Saturday.
The Kays scored on their first play from scrimmage and never looked back, as they doubled up on the Wildcats with a 28-14 win in Harvey.
“It was important to win today. That’s a good football team over there with a lot of talent and elite quarterback," Hart said.” We knew we had to come in and get this one and start this thing off right.”
It was quite the auspicious start for the Kays when running back Mattias Clark took a handoff on the first play from scrimmage and burst through the line of scrimmage for a 68-yard touchdown scamper to open the Kays' season.
“The play was power left and we had a pulling guard," Clark said. “I’m a patient runner so I chopped my feet for a couple of seconds so my lineman could get out in front of me. And once they made contact I made a move and was off to the races.”
The next two possessions, the Kays started with outstanding field position but were unable to capitalize due to penalties and a lost fumble.
Thornton quarterback Derrick Williams, an Iowa and Wisconsin recruit, connected with Elijawah Tolbert on a three-yard touchdown the ensuing drive.
The Kays once again opened their next drive in plus territory and unlike their previous two possessions, were able to take advantage of that field position, thanks to a perfectly thrown fade route from quarterback Tyjuane Stewart to Johnathon Pitts that resulted in an 18-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14-6.
“Ty put it on the money,” Pitts said. “I faked inside and went out and the ball was right where it was supposed to be.”
Clark plowed into the endzone for his second touchdown of the day with a two-yard run with 3:50 remaining in the first half, making the score 20-6. Clark also busted a 47-yard run before halftime, but Kankakee was unable to walk away with points once again due to penalties.
The Wildcats mounted a comeback bid in the second half. Williams led Thornton down the field on its opening possession before tossing a touchdown pass to make it a one-possession game at 20-14.
Penalties and turnovers killed drives for both squads throughout the next quarter, while the Kays' defense stepped up and made plays when they had to in crucial situations.
Linebackers Daquan Burns and Chuck Weathersby hawked Williams the remainder of the game, preserving Hart’s first win as a Kay.
“This win is big for us,” Weathersby said. ”It keeps our confidence high going into our game with Crete-Monee next week.”
Junior running back Aveon Pittman iced the win for Kankakee when he found paydirt on a 24-yard run down the sideline to put the game out of reach with just 1:44 left in the game, making the games final score.
Hart said it was important to start his tenure as head coach with a win.
“It was a little sloppy. But in Illinois, a win is a win," Hart said. "We have a lot of things we need to fix, but overall I’m happy that we overcame some adversity tonight on both sides of the ball and pulled this one out."
Stat Book
The Kays piled up 373 yards of total offense on the day. Clark led the Kays with 176 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Pittman finished four carries for 24 yards and a touchdown. Stewart was 10-for-19 passing for 132 yards and one touchdown while adding 22 yards on the ground.
Pitts led all receivers with four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown. Ernest Robertson caught three passes for 40 yards and Lavelle McIntosh caught one ball for 30 yards.
Up Next
Kankakee will play Crete-Monee at home Friday at 6:30 p.m.
