While former Kankakee football coach Derek Hart was spending the last four years working on rebuilding the Kays program, Miles Osei was doing the same thing at Elk Grove.
And now, after Hart announced his move to Indianapolis' North Central High School in December, it's Osei who will look to keep the Kays moving in the right direction after being announced as the new Kankakee coach this week.
"I’m really excited," Osei said. "Obviously every school has some really good things going on and every school has the things they need to grow in, but Kankakee has a really strong program already.
"I know the community is very much in support of what’s been done," he continued. "The kids are excited it seems, so it will definitely be different, but we’re excited about the new experience."
At Kankakee, Osei will have a $67,436 salary as a special education teacher and an additional $13,008 stipend as the varsity football coach, said Superintendent Genevra Walters.
Osei spent the past six seasons as the head coach at Elk Grove and totaled a 14-38 record, with half of those wins coming last year, when he led the Grenadiers to their first IHSA Class 7A playoff appearance since 2013.
Now, he'll take over a Kankakee program just two seasons removed from its first-ever trip to the IHSA Class 5A state championship and made the playoffs the past three seasons in which there was a postseason [Editor's note: There were no IHSA Football playoffs in 2020 due to COVID-19].
And while a generational senior class will have graduated by next August, led by consensus four-star recruit and Michigan Wolverine Jyaire Hill, the Kays feel they have another rare senior class coming through.
Offensive tackle Marques Easley has become a headliner of the class after picking up offers from two-time defending national champion Georgia and perennial powers such as Alabama offering him scholarships in the past two weeks, as well as three-star running back Tony Phillips and returning starting quarterback Larenz Walters, amongst a bevy of talented players back from last year's 8-3 squad.
"I think we have one of the best young coaches in the state of Illinois," Kays athletic director Ronnie Wilcox said. "We’re excited for him to come into a place where I think some people may have thought coach Hart left because the cupboard was empty, and the cupboard is definitely not empty.
"We think we’re gonna be better than we were last year and so we’re excited about not only that piece, but for coach Osei to put his flavor and marks on it, and we think he’s gonna be able to take things to the next level."
The hiring of Osei comes roughly six weeks after Hart's resignation, which came on the heels of winter break. Wilcox said that the holiday time off provided the school and athletic department some extra time to find the perfect fit for the football program after interviewing 10 candidates, something they believe they have in the former all-state quarterback at Prospect.
"I think the timing of when coach Hart made is his decision before break, it allowed us to take a step back and evaluate what we felt like we needed for our program and for our program to continue to take the next step," Wilcox said. "… In interviews coach Osei stood out from the very get-go, he was referred to us by a couple different people and everything about him checked all our boxes; his knowledge of the game, our belief of his passion about pursuing relationships with players, coaches and the community and just his passion overall.
"We’re excited to have him as a football coach, but more so for the impact he’s going to have on our school and our community."
After graduating from Prospect in 2010, Osei played at the University of Illinois, first as a quarterback and then at wide receiver. From 2010-2013, he was 10-for-22 for 117 yards and had 41 catches for 399 yards and a touchdown.
As a former Big Ten student-athlete, Osei knows what it takes to get for high school recruits to not only get to the next level, but to be successful there. And he sees the supporting pieces being put in place at Kankakee, where the academic schedule draws inspiration from college schedules and in the athletic facilities, which include the new indoor fieldhouse that is being built and the transformation of an old gym into an indoor turf facility.
"Obviously there are definitely some big-time recruits already and I know in the future there will be big-time recruits," Osei said. "So just being able to provide for them and that’s one of the things that really stuck out to me, is [Kankakee] want[s] to give kids a college experience at the high school level.
"They’re building the new facility, going to have indoor turf and they’re making it a big priority to give them that experience."
For Walters, the signal-caller and son of Superintendent Walters, the opportunity to work with another quarterback-turned-coach in Osei, much like with Hart, will pay dividends on the field as well.
"It’s a big advantage — he can teach me the parts of the game he knows very well, and I can emulate that into my game," Walters said of his new coach. "It will make us better as a team and make me better as a quarterback."
Osei will additionally work in the high school as a special education teacher and in the weight room. His wife, Susie, will also work at the school as a guidance counselor as the Oseis and their daughters, 3-year-old Zelie and 1-year-old True, will venture to Kankakee from their native northwest Chicago suburb.
"I think it was just what was best for our family, there’s nothing more to it," Osei said. "It’s a different experience for our family — we obviously grew up in our area of the northwest suburbs since we were young and now our kids started growing up a bit.
"There are a lot other factors that play into it, but at the end of the day I feel really good that we made the best decision for our family."
That idea of being a perfect fit for their family is something Wilcox sees as a mutual feeling.
"Just give it a few minutes to talk to him and very quickly you’ll start drinking his Kool-Aid," Wilcox said. "He’s a bright young man, a motivated young man and we’re very excited he’s a part of our team now.
"… We’re excited about him and his family being a part of ours."
