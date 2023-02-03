While former Kankakee football coach Derek Hart was spending the last four years working on rebuilding the Kays program, Miles Osei was doing the same thing at Elk Grove.

And now, after Hart announced his move to Indianapolis' North Central High School in December, it's Osei who will look to keep the Kays moving in the right direction after being announced as the new Kankakee coach this week.

"I’m really excited," Osei said. "Obviously every school has some really good things going on and every school has the things they need to grow in, but Kankakee has a really strong program already.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

