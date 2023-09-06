Daily Journal staff report
The Associated Press released its weekly update to the IHSA AP Football Polls, where a trio of area schools find themselves in the Top 10 of their respective classes and three more area teams earned receiving votes.
Kankakee (2-0) moved up two spots to second in Class 6A after defeating Washington 7-3 last week.
In Class 3A, Wilmington (1-1) jumped from ninth to seventh after a 31-7 win against Aurora Christian. Reed-Custer (1-1) fell four spots from sixth to 10th after a 40-37 defeat to Johnsburg.
Bradley-Bourbonnais (2-0) is in the receiving votes category in Class 7A. The Boilermakers defeated Plainfield East 41-0 last week. Coal City (1-1) also received votes in Class 4A after a 41-0 shutout win against Canton. Momence (2-0) made the receiving-votes category for the first time this season in Class 2A after a 50-8 win against Central.
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lincoln-Way East (9) (2-0) 117 1
2. Loyola (3) (2-0) 111 2
3. York (2-0) 96 3
4. Maine South (1-1) 62 5
5. Barrington (2-0) 60 T7
6. Glenbard West (1-1) 44 4
7. O’Fallon (2-0) 43 9
8. Palatine (1-1) 38 T7
9. Chicago (Marist) (1-1) 20 NR
10. Naperville North (1-1) 15 6
Others receiving votes: Huntley 14, Bolingbrook 12, South Elgin 9, Lockport 9, Naperville Central 4, Oswego 3, Gurnee Warren 2, Belleville East 1.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (11) (2-0) 110 1
2. Chicago (St. Rita) (2-0) 102 2
3. St. Charles North (2-0) 81 4
4. Batavia (1-1) 77 2
5. Hersey (2-0) 72 5
6. Normal Community (2-0) 55 7
7. Edwardsville (2-0) 40 10
8. Brother Rice (1-1) 37 3
9. Quincy (2-0) 33 NR
10. Downers North (2-0) 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Bradley-Bourbonnais 13, Hononegah 12, Wheaton North 7, Yorkville 2, Moline 2, Prospect 2, Jacobs 2, Lincoln-Way Central 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (10) (1-1) 109 1
2. Kankakee (1) (2-0) 91 4
3. Lake Zurich (2-0) 86 5
4. Geneva (2-0) 68 6
5. Normal West (2-0) 45 8
6. Libertyville (2-0) 42 9
7. Cary-Grove (2-0) 39 T10
8. Providence (1-1) 33 3
(tie) Niles Notre Dame (2-0) 33 T10
10. Belvidere North (2-0) 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Washington 10, Chatham Glenwood 10, Champaign Centennial 6, Carmel 3, Lemont 2, Deerfield 1, Riverside-Brookfield 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Joliet Catholic (9) (2-0) 107 1
2. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (2) (2-0) 99 2
3. Sycamore (2-0) 87 T3
4. Benet (2-0) 56 9
5. Peoria (1-1) 46 6
6. Chicago (Morgan Park) (1-1) 32 5
7. Metamora (2-0) 31 T10
8. Mundelein (Carmel) (2-0) 27 T10
9. LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (0-2) 24 T3
10. Oak Park (Fenwick) (2-0) 23 NR
Others receiving votes: Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 20, Antioch 13, Glenbard South 13, Mahomet-Seymour 11, St. Francis Wheaton 11, Mascoutah 2, Highland 2, Marion 1.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Rochester (6) (2-0) 105 1
2. IC Catholic (5) (2-0) 98 2
3. Morris (2-0) 81 3
4. Richmond-Burton (2-0) 80 4
5. Rockford Boylan (1-0) 58 5
6. Mt. Zion (2-0) 48 8
7. Wheaton Academy (2-0) 47 7
8. Carterville (2-0) 34 9
9. Murphysboro (0-0) 23 10
10. Geneseo (2-0) 17 NR
Others receiving votes: Rochelle 6, St. Laurence 3, Coal City 2, Johnsburg 1, Normal University 1, Plano 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Byron (10) (2-0) 108 2
2. Williamsville (1) (2-0) 94 4
3. Montini (2-0) 87 5
4. St. Joseph-Ogden (2-0) 70 1
5. Stanford Olympia (2-0) 46 7
6. Princeton (1-1) 44 1
7. Wilmington (1-1) 35 9
8. Tolono Unity (1-1) 34 3
9. Durand-Pecatonica (2-0) 27 NR
10. Reed-Custer (1-1) 11 6
Others receiving votes: Greenville 9, Fairbury Prairie Central 8, Roxana 7, Genoa-Kingston 5, DuQuoin 4, Eureka 3, Stillman Valley 3, Mt. Carmel 3, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3, Benton 2, Sullivan 2.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Maroa-Forsyth (11) (2-0) 110 1
2. Downs Tri-Valley (2-0) 91 2
3. Seneca (2-0) 80 4
4. Athens (2-0) 78 3
5. Bloomington Central Catholic (2-0) 59 9
6. Johnston City (2-0) 29 NR
7. El Paso-Gridley (2-0) 23 NR
7. Rockridge (1-1) 23 10
9. Bismarck-Henning (1-1) 21 5
10. Knoxville (2-0) 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Westville 14, Pana 13, Shelbyville 12, Nashville 11, Woodstock Marian 8, Decatur St. Teresa 7, Leo 2, Farmington 2, Trenton Wesclin 1, Momence 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (10) (2-0) 100 1
2. Forreston (2-0) 80 2
3. Althoff Catholic (2-0) 73 4
4. Camp Point Central (2-0) 69 3
5. Greenfield-Northwestern (2-0) 53 5
6. Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (2-0) 31 87.Fulton (0-2) 17 6
8. Morrison (2-0) 16 NR
9. Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield (2-0) 15 7
(tie) Galena (2-0) 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14, Dakota 11, Hope Academy 11, Aurora Christian 10, LeRoy 9, Carrollton 8, Dupo 4, St. Bede 4, Hardin (Calhoun) 4, Winchester West Central 3, Tuscola 2, Ottawa Marquette 1.