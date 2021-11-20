KANKAKEE — Regardless of who won Saturday's IHSA Class 5A semifinal in Kankakee between the host Kays and Morton, the outcome was going to result in a first-time state finalist.
And thanks to a defense that scored as many touchdowns as it allowed and an overload of offense that drowned the Morton defense, it's the Kankakee Kays who are headed to their first-ever IHSA football state championship game after defeating the Potters 41-14.
"It's consistent work," Kays quarterback Tomele Staples said has led a transformation over the past few seasons that has now added the school's first championship appearance to a season's worth of program firsts. "We never stopped working and never stopped believing.
"Nobody believed in us and we've been doubted ... but we always overcame and everything is starting to pay off."
After fielding the game's opening kickoff at their own 32-yard line, the Kays struck first when all-stater Jyaire Hill took the first play from scrimmage 68 yards to the house to give the Kays a 6-0 advantage just 18 seconds into the game.
But the Potters' top threat gave them an immediate answer, as 3,000-yard rusher Seth Platz returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards to give Morton a 7-6 lead before the Kays' marching band had a chance to return to the bleachers after performing the national anthem.
But that Potters lead, their only of the game, was short-lived. The Kays immediately answered when Staples connected with tight end Maurice Burkes for an 11-yard score to give the Kays a lead they held the rest of the way.
The Kays' lead grew to 19-7 on the first of two touchdown tosses from Staples, the area's leading passer, to Pierre Allen, the area's leading receiver.
Nate Hill became the fourth different Kay to score on the evening when he opened the first Kankakee drive of the third quarter with a four-yard touchdown, which was followed by a 2-point conversion that made it 28-7.
As the Potters were forced to abandon their gameplan of feeding Platz on the ground and make up time, and points, through the air, the Kays' haunting defense took advantage.
Jyaire Hill intercepted a pass and returned it into the redzone, which set the stage for Staples and Allen's second touchdown, a 15-yarder on a 4th-and-6, to make it a 35-7 game.
Nazir Hill then followed suit with a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown to give the Kays their final touchdown of the night before Glatz scored late to reach the game's final score.
While the Kays' offensive depth was on full display Saturday, it was perhaps the defense that stood tallest, forcing four Morton turnovers and also becoming the first defense to hold Glatz to under 200 yards rushing, as the all-state senior ran for 195 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries.
"The defense as a whole played really fast," Hart said." We knew what we had to do and our coaches put together a great gameplan that we executed really well."
The Kays improved to 13-0 on the season, improving their program-high for wins in a season. After their first unbeaten regular season since 1990 ended with them winning their first-ever Southland Athletic Conference title, they've now reached the sport's peak for the first time in school history. They will take on Fenwick at 10 a.m. next Saturday at Huskie Stadium on the campus of Northern Illinois University in Dekalb.
Staples threw for 139 yards and three touchdowns on 11-for-16 passing. Jyaire Hill had 96 rushing yards and a score on six carries. Nate Hill had 80 yards and a score on 11 carries. Allen had five catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns.
Davi Jones, Jyaire Hill and Nazir Hill all had interceptions. Jyaire Hill also forced a fumble that was recovered by Nick Hall. Marques Covington had a sack.
